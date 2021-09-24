Hepatitis A exposure reported at three Famous Anthony's restaurants

A hepatitis A exposure at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke spurred a public health advisory Friday to alert anyone who visited the restaurants from Aug. 10 to 26.

The two-week window is the only period during which the advisory of a potential exposure applies, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

A restaurant worker who spent time at the trio of locations — 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road and 2221 Crystal Spring Ave. — was diagnosed with hepatitis A, a virus that causes liver inflammation.

Famous Anthony’s has been assisting health investigators, officials said. People who fall under the advisory and aren’t vaccinated against the virus are encouraged to monitor themselves and seek medical care if symptoms develop.

Symptoms include: jaundice or yellowing of the skin or the eyes; fever; fatigue; loss of appetite; nausea; vomiting; abdominal pain; dark urine or light-colored stools.

Those with symptoms should stay home while recovering. Hepatitis A can be spread through direct contact with an infected person or by contaminated food or drink.

Symptoms can develop 15 to 50 days after an exposure. Frequent handwashing can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Getting vaccinated against hepatitis A also helps protect and is recommended.

