Hepatitis A outbreak ongoing among at-risk groups in Roanoke

Local health departments and community organizations are fighting an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A in the Roanoke area.

Since January, the region has identified about 50 cases. Typically, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts would see five or fewer people infected with the disease in that same timeframe.

More than 80% of those infected have been identified as people who misuse drugs and 70% of the cases are in Roanoke.

Lisa Via, the Council of Community Service’s Drop-In Center North Manager, said her organization has worked for years to develop the trust of at-risk people and is using its outreach efforts to tackle the issue.

“We have really tried, since we found out there was an outbreak, to do lots of education,” she said. “And we teamed up with the health department, and they were amazing to come in and provide hepatitis A, B and COVID-19 vaccines to the population.”

So far, Via said the group’s outreach efforts led to 31 people being vaccinated for hepatitis A, 17 for hepatitis B and 14 for COVID-19.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes liver inflammation, which can prevent the organ from functioning normally. According to the American Liver Foundation, hepatitis A is most commonly spread by not washing hands before preparing or eating food or not washing hands after using the bathroom or changing a diaper.

The virus is spread through fecal to oral transmission, which means a person ingests fecal matter, usually in microscopic amounts invisible to the eye. People can also contract the virus from using drugs with others, certain types of sexual contact or caring for someone who has the virus.

When someone contracts hepatitis A, they can experience fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, intense itching and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Via said she couldn’t pinpoint why an outbreak would be happening now, but both people who ingest illegal drugs and people who are homeless are at a higher risk of contracting hepatitis A.

Health district director Cynthia Morrow said epidemiology for the past 10 years has shown that hepatitis A disproportionately affects individuals who are incarcerated, who use injection drugs and who are homeless.

Morrow said when these people use illegal substances, they tend to congregate together where they might share food or equipment. There isn’t always access to clean water and they may engage in other activities, like sex, that could increase the risk of transmitting the disease. If a person is unhoused, they similarly do not have access to clean water that would allow them to wash their hands or practice other hygiene measures.

Via said that population tends to stay in the same hotels and encampments as well.

“They are in close quarters a lot of times,” Via said. “They really are a community and they all seem to take care of each other when it’s needed.”

The Council of Community Services operates a mobile unit where they provide safe needle exchanges, distribute Narcan and condoms and offer HIV testing. When the health department identified an outbreak, the mobile unit added more education about hepatitis A and what people could do to protect themselves.

Via said many among those who are most vulnerable often lack transportation to a place where they could get vaccinated or receive testing. And many of them don’t have a primary care doctor and face hardships finding one, which makes the mobile unit a greatest resource for the community.

The Council of Community Services invited the health department to attend its mobile unit clinics to offer vaccines and let the community know other services that were available.

“We made sure to give our participants plenty of notice of what the health department officials were doing and why they were doing it because first and foremost, I didn't want to spring that on anybody,” Via said. “They have built trust in us in knowing that we're going to be straightforward with them.”

Morrow said the region was also seeing an increase in hepatitis B and other sexually transmitted infections prior to the pandemic. People deferred care and testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far the region is on track to have a higher level of diseases like gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis.

Sexually transmitted infections are overwhelmingly treatable and curable, but can sometimes be asymptomatic. Morrow said if someone believes they could be at an increased risk to contract these infections, they should seek out testing and vaccines if available.

“We want people to be aware, get tested, get treated,” she said. “There's no judgment. We'll test you, we’ll treat you if that's indicated, and we’ll do so in a caring, non-judgmental way.”

