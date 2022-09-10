Herschel Sizemore, mandolin virtuoso and Roanoke Valley resident, dies

Bluegrass fans are listening this weekend to a catchy song called “Rebecca” in appreciation of the composition’s creator, Roanoke County resident and mandolinist Herschel Sizemore, who died Friday.

A family member confirmed his death in a post on social media.

Facebook swelled with love and appreciation for Sizemore, 87, and his musical contributions. One comenter suggested an author should write a book about the Alabama-born virtuoso who moved to the valley in 1969, according to a biography of Sizemore at the website BlueGrassToday. Sizemore originated a widely imitated style of mandolin playing and devoted a portion of his time to teaching the instrument to youth.

Sizemore told an interviewer in 2017 that he first picked his best-known composition as he reclined in a chair with his mandolin at his home off Peters Creek Road. “That tune just came to me and, in 15 minutes, I had it,” he said, according to a video on Youtube.

“Rebecca” was released in 1993 and named for his mother, according to music websites. Sizemore played with legions of artists, including many great ones. Some of the bands he performed with included the Dixie Gentlemen, the Shenandoah Cut-Ups, the Dixie Pals and the Bluegrass Cardinals.

Mandolinist/singer Chris Thile of the Punch Brothers attended a benefit concert for Sizemore and his wife Joyce in 2012, after each had been diagnosed with cancer the year before. Thile recalled picking with Sizemore at an instrumental workshop in Roanoke as one of the biggest thrills of his life. The Jefferson Center is scheduled to host the Punch Brothers next month.

Beyond specific works, some fellow musicians recognize Sizemore for what Roanoke County musician Jeff Midkiff called “loyalty to the melody.”

Melody “is the foundation, like a house has a foundation,” Midkiff said. “If you’re creating a solo and the melody is not there, all you’re playing is a bunch of notes that are about you and not the song. Herschel was the master of that concept — the loyalty to the melody is first and foremost.” Midkiff, a bluegrass and classical musician and composer who directs the orchestra at Patrick Henry High School, said he did not know Sizemore personally, but asborbed much from him.

For years Roanoke had a thriving organic bluegrass scene. Sizemore supported young artists still learning the tiny instrument. Musician Warren Amberson of Vinton recalled that during his teen years, Sizemore helped him coax music from his mandolin at meetings of the Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Club. The club performed at the Berglund Center.

“Herschel took some time with me when I was a kid,” said Amberson, who has played music for 40 years. Sizemore’s kindess and encouragement included him “telling me that I had the potential to do something good with my music and I believed him.”

Amberson, while serving in the United States military, started the first recognized U.S. Army bluegrass band, he said. His band Acoustic Endeavors had a 30 year run, including playing for 28 years at the Buchanan Theater.

Amberson said Sizemore divided his time between family and music, a point echoed by Junior Sisk of Ferrum, leader of the Junior Sisk Band.

To Sisk, Sizemore was a mentor as well as a musicial colleague. “He taught me a lot, not only about music but life in general. He was godly man and family man more than a musician,” Sisk said.

Sizemore appeared in good spirits when Sisk visited him at home recently, Sisk said.

“He was a legend, just like Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass. He was right there at the time. He didn’t play Monroe style, he had his own style. So many people down through the years have copied that style,” Sisk said.

And “Rebecca”?

“You can’t go anywhere and not hear that tune played by some mandolin player,” Sisk said.