Hershberger Road project is most significant of its kind in decades

Longtime Roanoke Valley residents and frequent business travelers to the area knew the hospitality complex at Hershberger Road and Interstate 581 as the Sheraton Roanoke Hotel and Conference Center until a few years ago, when it went dark.

It was one of the area’s largest and busiest meeting venues for years before that, dating back to its construction as a Marriott in 1984 around the same time as Valley View Mall.

Today, at the same location, the pop of nail guns echoes across a construction site destined to become a beehive of 339 apartments. Crews tore down the conference center and are converting two towers of former hotel rooms into one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Six new apartment buildings in various stages of completion sit adjacent to them.

Called The View at Blue Ridge Commons, it’s the largest new apartment complex built in the valley since 636-unit Pebble Creek went up in Roanoke County in 1974 — 48 years ago, according to data from Matt Huff at Poe & Cronk. The next-largest recent project was District Vue east of downtown on Orange Avenue with 324 units, Huff’s data showed.

With one-bedroom units going for $1,300 and three-bedroom units renting for $2,300, the View at Blue Ridge is not the affordable housing project the city needs but an expansion of the higher-end of the apartment market. Blu Ladder Construction, the owner, developer and operator, will spend $50.5 million, a cost that includes the land, said Jay Gaffney, a company manager.

A unit of Greensboro-based Daly Hotel Management, Blu Ladder confirmed the need for the units ahead of time with studies, according to Gaffney, the company’s director of construction, who sees them appealing to single people, families and retirees. The first units are expected to open this fall.

The amenities will include a pool, fitness center, bike parking, grilling area and dog park which, like the dwellings, will feature keyless entry. All units will come with a complete set of appliances including washer and dryer and installed optical fiber. Units in the new buildings feature either nine or 10-foot ceilings. The top, the eighth floor of the old Marriott’s tower one, is 70 feet up, offering a long-distance mountain view.

Gaffney said he won’t use the word luxury to describe the new apartments, but added, “they’re going to nice.”

New housing at any price is needed.

Eighty percent of the city’s rentable apartments and houses were built before 1980 making them at least 32 years old this year. Half of the total rental housing supply in the city was built before 1959, making it at least 63 years old this year. That’s according to a December 2020 housing study by RKG Associates and JM Goldson.

Daly Hotel Management traces its roots back to the Daly family of Danville and Daly Seven Hotels, a large hospitality operator in North Carolina and Virginia with 40 branded hotels. They include the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke on Plantation Road and the Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke on South Peak Boulevard, the company website said.

Daly Hotel Management describes its portfolio as including 11 hotels, the closest in Eden, North Carolina, and Blu Ladder. This is Blu Ladder’s first apartment project and intended to diversify the company. The management infrastructure set up for the hotels can also manage the needs of the apartment dwellers, Gaffney said.

