Hidden Valley graduate wins scholarship for safe-driving PSA

Joanne Sakamoto is 18 and a college freshman who doesn’t drive, but she’s one of six students to win national scholarships for creating safe driving public service announcements.
Sakamoto and more than 2,100 others submitted entries for Hunter Garner Scholarships that are awarded through the nonprofit Project Yellow Light. High school and college students had to create public service announcements to warn their peers of the dangers of distracted driving, specifically using a phone while driving.
Sakamoto, a 2020 Hidden Valley High School graduate, is one of two Virginians who won scholarships. She earned an $8,000 award to be used at James Madison University, where she’s studying studio art with a goal of eventually teaching.
Sakamoto, who has received several other scholarships, was searching for mostly art-related scholarships online, “when luckily I stumbled upon [information on the Hunter Garner Scholarships]. It was just by chance.”
She used animation to put together a sort of rap PSA where a young woman encourages drivers to tightly buckle seat belts and “just put your phone down … people on the road will stay safe and sound.”
The daughter of Youngmi Lee and Apsushi Sakamoto said in a telephone interview from her JMU dorm that she cried upon learning that she was one of the scholarship winners.
She said she tried to give encouraging safety warnings without showing blood and gore in her presentation.
“Driving should be taken very seriously. … Teenagers and young adults should be responsible and use that power wisely,” said Sakamoto, who doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to get a driver’s license.
She said she’s fortunate to have others drive her and said JMU encourages freshmen not to drive but to stay on campus and interact more with fellow students.
She’s pondering getting her license during her sophomore year, adding that although her friends haven’t had serious accidents, a couple have had minor scrapes.
The six winning PSAs were revealed on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square, in space donated by Clear Channel Outdoor.
Entries were received from students representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Sakamoto won the First Domino award for high school video.
Project Yellow Light was established in 2007 by Julie Garner, executive manager to the CEO at the Martin Agency, along with her husband, Lowell, and daughter, Alexandra, to honor her son Hunter Garner’s memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.
Project Yellow Light handed out its first scholarship in 2008 and since then has provided more than $185,000 in scholarships.
