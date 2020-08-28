Hidden Valley graduate wins scholarship for safe-driving PSA

She said she tried to give encouraging safety warnings without showing blood and gore in her presentation.

“Driving should be taken very seriously. … Teenagers and young adults should be responsible and use that power wisely,” said Sakamoto, who doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to get a driver’s license.

She said she’s fortunate to have others drive her and said JMU encourages freshmen not to drive but to stay on campus and interact more with fellow students.

She’s pondering getting her license during her sophomore year, adding that although her friends haven’t had serious accidents, a couple have had minor scrapes.

The six winning PSAs were revealed on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square, in space donated by Clear Channel Outdoor.

Entries were received from students representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Sakamoto won the First Domino award for high school video.

Project Yellow Light was established in 2007 by Julie Garner, executive manager to the CEO at the Martin Agency, along with her husband, Lowell, and daughter, Alexandra, to honor her son Hunter Garner’s memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.

Project Yellow Light handed out its first scholarship in 2008 and since then has provided more than $185,000 in scholarships.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.