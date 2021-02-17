Highway crews, hundreds of pieces of equipment, prepping for storm

State highway crews have been preparing for a significant winter storm expected to begin as soon as Wednesday night, coat the region in ice and snow Thursday and pose hazards for possibly several more days.

Going into this winter, the Virginia Department of Transportation had readied about 1,100 vehicles, snow blowers and accessories such as plows to maintain roads in the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.

All that gear, along with employed and contracted crews, will be ready to respond to what VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said will be "a significant ice event.”

VDOT will work interstates and primary roads as the storm is underway before shifting to secondary roads and neighborhood streets, he said.

“Ice is definitely a worst-case scenario. We would much rather have snow than nice. Snow you can plow. Ice, we can’t plow it, drivers can’t see it,” Bond said.

Bond urged residents to suspended nonessential travel once the storm begins. Depending on the amount of ice that forms and the temperature and wind speeds that persist, “this has the potential to have prolonged impact for days after the storm,” he said.