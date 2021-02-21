Hiker rescued in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue reported the successful extraction of a fallen hiker from below the Appalachian Trail on Saturday.

The person, who had an injury that not life-threatening, was taken to a hospital at 2:40 p.m., a press release said.

The fall occurred along the Sawtooth Trail running between McAfee Knob and Dragon’s Tooth, the release said. Steep, icy terrain and a river had to be crossed by the rescue team.

The man’s condition has not been released.

