First responders rescued three hikers located west of Bent Mountain Saturday night, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

The agency, which put up a social media post about the rescue Sunday, said units from several stations were dispatched to the Bottom Creek Gorge area at 6 p.m. for what they called a technical rescue.

Fire and rescue said they located the hikers at 7:15 p.m. and brought them off the trail. The department said two of the hikers were described as weak and one was on the verge of passing out.

Fire and rescue issued a caution in its online post about undertaking outdoor activities during the recent period of high temperatures.

“Please remember in this extreme heat that we have been experiencing, that it is so important to make sure you are hydrated and that you carry enough water for your hike,” the department’s online post reads.