Hiking for health on NRV’s less crowded trails

During the pandemic, hiking a woodland trail seems healing.
The trill of a thrush, the licorice scent of crushed weeds, the sense of accomplishment felt after climbing a ridge; they all soothe the soul. The relaxation, feeling something good has been done.
Recent scientific research agrees: hikers are doing something very beneficial for their bodies. While trotting the treadmill is good and strolling the neighborhood streets is better, hiking in nature is the best locomotion exercise for our brains and leg muscles, some neuroscientists and exercise physiologists say.
Walking and hiking may seem like the same exercise. But they’re actually quite different. Research shows that joints, heart and lower-body muscles perform in very distinct ways while hiking compared to striding around the block.
In fact, hiking on irregular surfaces increases the amount of energy the body uses by 28% compared to walking on flat ground, biomechanics professor and hiking researcher Daniel Ferris found in a study he did at the University of Michigan. Leg muscles lengthen or shorten during the action of navigating uneven trails, and these shifts increase the amount of energy expended. Each step is different. The heart rate and metabolism rise, and more calories are burned.
But the benefits of hiking extend way beyond the extra calorie expenditure.
Hiking uneven ground recruits different muscles from those used on flat, man-made surfaces. Muscles are strengthened in the hips, knees and ankles that normally don’t get much use. This improves balance and stability.
Hiking may even boost brain power, because negotiating the changing conditions of a trail requires hundreds of little adjustments to the gait, foot pressure and body positioning. Without conscious awareness of the process, these adjustments stimulate the neural circuitry of the brain, particularly the seat of memory storage and retrieval in the hippocampus, according to Daniel Levitin in his 2020 book, “Successful Aging.”
A University of Virginia researcher says hiking and muscle-building exercise may reduce the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a major cause of death in COVID-19 patients. A recent study by Zhen Yan of the UVA School of Medicine indicated regular aerobic and weightlifting exercise increase the body’s production of a powerful antioxidant that protects body tissue and fights disease.
Local trails less traveled
A lot of folks in the area already seem to be thinking this way. So many in fact that parking lots at New River Valley’s iconic hiking spots — the Cascades, Pandapas Pond, Blacksburg’s Gateway Trail, Falls Ridge Preserve, to name a few — can be full by mid-morning. Safety-conscious hikers must whip on their face masks repeatedly as they pass others on the paths.
The area does harbor lesser-known trails not getting as much traffic. It’s not guaranteed that you won’t meet anyone on the following trails, but it’s a lot less likely:
Gatewood Reservoir Park, Pulaski.
This town of Pulaski’s secret gem lies in a fold between Brushy Ridge and Tract Mountain and is crisscrossed by 10.5 miles of wooded lakeside trails. While day-use visitors are barred from the camping area and its tiny beach, they may hike the easy-to-moderate trails accessible from Gatewood Park Road, or rent a canoe, kayak or fishing boat at the marina (Friday–Monday only). Getting there involves following the signs along Route 99 through Pulaski, then heading 8 miles into the hills on Mt. Olivet Road, with a right Gatewood Park Road. gatewoodpark.com.
Harvey Lee Price Trail, Prices Fork.
This old wagon-road trail meanders more than a mile along Walls Branch to the site of a Stroubles Creek gristmill that served Colonial-era Prices Fork. It’s gone now, but side paths to new picnic tables and historic sites can extend the easy out-and-back walk to over an hour. The 44-acre park was once farmed by the Price family, some of the region’s earliest European settlers. The park’s namesake, Harvey Price, dug coal here to fund his Virginia Tech education, eventually becoming VT dean of agriculture. The park is being maintained and developed by unpaid volunteers, many of them Price descendants, so consider leaving a donation in the box at the kiosk. To get there, takes Prices Fork Road from Blacksburg to Thomas Lane in Prices Fork, make a left at Old Fort Road and then a right into the small parking lot at Sandy Circle. forva.org/PricePark.htm.
Mary Draper Ingles Trail, Glen Lyn.
In 1755 frontierswoman Mary Draper Ingles escaped her Shawnee captors to trudge home along the rivers. Hikers can retrace Ingles’ steps for 4 miles along the east side of the New River between Glen Lyn and Shumate Falls. This fairly easy path probably looks much the same as when Ingles came through, with limestone cliffs and pawpaw trees. To get there, go west on U.S. 460, then exit left into the Glen Lyn Park immediately before the New River bridge, park, and head northwest along the river on a path that crosses the fences on wooden stiles. alltrails.com/trail/us/virginia/mary-ingles-trail-2.
Narrows Mill Creek, Narrows.
Mill Creek Nature Park in Narrows isn’t completely undiscovered — a Bigfoot flick and a shaving cream commercial were filmed here — but this ferny glen retains its wild vibe. Mill Creek tumbles over several cascading waterfalls before flowing through an old reservoir pond. The park trails fan out to join 16 miles of hiking/mountain biking paths in Jefferson National Forest. The park sits at the end of Narrows’ Northview Street. Facebook.com/Mill-Creek-Nature-Park-Site-Narrows-VA.
Ellett Valley Nature Trail, Blacksburg.
The Ellett Valley Nature Trail loops through a swath of nature with a bonus wintertime view of Smart Road Bridge. Engaging interpretive signs make it a learning experience. You discover the seven layers of a tree trunk, the names of Virginia’s geologic districts, and the region’s distinction of salamander capital of the world. The vigorous little trail gains 400 feet of elevation over its 1.3-mile loop. From Blacksburg’s South Main Street, take Ellett Road/Cedar Run Road, turning right on Jennelle Road. The park is 1/4 mile on the left. blacksburg.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/84/78.
