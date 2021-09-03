Hill, candidate for Roanoke prosecutor, used bankruptcy court to clear unpaid tax debt

The inventory of his property listed in his filing was largely personal or household items, which he was allowed to keep under the bankruptcy process.

In bankruptcy forms, Hill estimated his income from his business at roughly $4,150 each month but declared monthly expenses of $4,275. The itemization of his outgoing cash did not reflect any payments to the Internal Revenue Service.

Bankruptcy Judge Paul Black signed Hill's discharge in April, and releases for $185,962 from the IRS followed. A lien for $24,519 from tax years 2016 and 2017 has not been released. A lien publicly discloses a tax bill that remains unpaid.

It remains unclear what Hill's more recent tax history looks like. When asked about his past financial issues during a news conference the day of his campaign announcement, Aug. 10, he said he was working with a tax relief firm and was "resolving those issues as we speak." He did not disclose that he had already received debt relief by declaring bankruptcy.

A story about his announcement erroneously attributed the release of the tax liens to payments made by Hill rather than to bankruptcy.

At that Aug. 10 news conference, Hill said his finances have "nothing to do" with his merits as a candidate.