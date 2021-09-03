Hill, candidate for Roanoke prosecutor, used bankruptcy court to clear unpaid tax debt

As a candidate for Roanoke commonwealth's attorney in 2017, lawyer Melvin Hill answered questions about his tens of thousands of dollars in federal income tax debt by saying that he had arranged to take care of it through a payment plan: $2,300 a month.
Twenty-six months later, however, Hill went to court, declared bankruptcy and successfully petitioned for a debt discharge, a ruling that relieved him of any obligation to pay due to insolvency.
That discharge, of about $186,000, addressed his tax delinquencies in at least 10 of the past 15 years, court filings show.
Hill, 65 and a Democrat, lost his first bid for office, but last month he announced a second run for the city prosecutor’s job and will once again challenge incumbent Donald Caldwell, who will run as an independent.
In canceling an agreed-upon interview with The Roanoke Times about his personal finances early Friday, Hill — who has practiced law in the valley since 1984 — said he believed voters should focus on his qualifications for the job.
"In my experience, people either support a candidate or they don't," Hill said.
Through the type of bankruptcy Hill declared, Chapter 7, a petitioner's assets are taken over by a trustee and reduced to cash to pay off as many debts as possible. While Hill's petition claimed that his law practice had grossed about $105,000 in each of the two years prior, it also showed that he still owed large sums to the government and had no personal wealth, property, stocks, savings, retirement or other significant assets to convert.
The inventory of his property listed in his filing was largely personal or household items, which he was allowed to keep under the bankruptcy process.
In bankruptcy forms, Hill estimated his income from his business at roughly $4,150 each month but declared monthly expenses of $4,275. The itemization of his outgoing cash did not reflect any payments to the Internal Revenue Service.
Bankruptcy Judge Paul Black signed Hill's discharge in April, and releases for $185,962 from the IRS followed. A lien for $24,519 from tax years 2016 and 2017 has not been released. A lien publicly discloses a tax bill that remains unpaid.
It remains unclear what Hill's more recent tax history looks like. When asked about his past financial issues during a news conference the day of his campaign announcement, Aug. 10, he said he was working with a tax relief firm and was "resolving those issues as we speak." He did not disclose that he had already received debt relief by declaring bankruptcy.
A story about his announcement erroneously attributed the release of the tax liens to payments made by Hill rather than to bankruptcy.
At that Aug. 10 news conference, Hill said his finances have "nothing to do" with his merits as a candidate.
"Running the commonwealth's attorney's office is completely different than running your own business. Number one, I have to go out and earn the money, whereas if you're a commonwealth's attorney the money is sort of given to you by the state, either by the state or federal government," he said.
Roanoke's commonwealth's attorney's office runs on a budget of $2.5 million and employs 13 lawyers. State law sets a minimum salary for a state prosecutor in Roanoke at about $150,000.
After canceling Friday's interview, Hill was emailed questions from The Roanoke Times about his reasons for not paying taxes in years past and the current status of his debt. In a text message that followed, Hill said he would not respond.
One of the emailed questions also asked how he would approach financial crimes were he to be elected to the office of Roanoke prosecutor. For instance, Caldwell, alongside Roanoke's treasurer, in 2018 began charging local business owners who had fallen behind on their meals taxes with felony embezzlement. That tactic had not been used in the city since the 1990s.
Hill has been an active attorney in the valley for nearly 37 years. He also worked as an assistant prosecutor in Roanoke in 1988, and then again from 1996 to 2001.
In 2013, he was named a substitute judge in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but he withdrew from that position to run for office in 2017.
The election is Nov. 2.