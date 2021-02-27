Hill moves to assistant administrator in Montgomery Co.

County Administrator Craig Meadows echoed Hill’s points and said the issue the locality must always balance is sufficiently funding entities such as the schools and fire and rescue while being mindful of the substantial number of rural taxpayers — and some in the towns — who are often unreceptive to tax and fee increases.

Meadows said an example of the county’s recurring challenges came up when he recently heard about how Price’s Fork Elementary School is anticipated to be at capacity within the next few years.

Meadows also brought up fire and rescue, which he said present hurdles of their own due to the fact that their personnel are unpaid yet are asked to cover an ever-growing county. That challenge has led the county to consider paying at least some of that personnel, an idea Hill is helping explore, Meadows said.

The other obvious hurdle is the ongoing pandemic, Meadows said. While the crisis has impacted the county, the locality “is still in good shape financially,” he said. One factor that’s helped the county is that it pulls the bulk of its revenues from more fixed sources than other municipalities such as the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, he said.

A certified public accountant himself, Meadows said he’s looking forward to continuing his work with Hill.