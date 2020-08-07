Hillsville's Labor Day Flea Market and Gun Show canceled for first time in its 53-year history

Sandra Terry reckons there’s a first time for everything.

And this year it’s the first time in more than 50 years that Hillsville’s Grover King VFW Post 1115 won’t sponsor the annual Labor Day Flea Market and Gun Show.

“This would have been the 53rd year,” Terry said. “This is the first time it’s been canceled.”

And the town is in an uproar over it.

Terry is post commander and has managed the VFW’s part of the flea market for four years. She said shutting it down will have ripple effects.

“It benefits the whole town, really; it’s not just for us,” Terry said. “It’s helped out the whole community through the winter. It’s kind of a hardship, but I guess it’s like that everywhere right now.”

The annual festival takes over the town, with homeowners, businesses and nonprofits renting out their yards, fields and parking lots to about 700 vendors. In good years it can draw up to 500,000 attendees, pumping money into nearly every facet of the local economy.

The town didn’t want to give it up. While its neighbors like Galax canceled major events to slow the spread of COVID-19, flea market sponsors went another way, promising that the event would go on.