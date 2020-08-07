Hillsville's Labor Day Flea Market and Gun Show canceled for first time in its 53-year history

Sandra Terry reckons there’s a first time for everything.
And this year it’s the first time in more than 50 years that Hillsville’s Grover King VFW Post 1115 won’t sponsor the annual Labor Day Flea Market and Gun Show.
“This would have been the 53rd year,” Terry said. “This is the first time it’s been canceled.”
And the town is in an uproar over it.
Terry is post commander and has managed the VFW’s part of the flea market for four years. She said shutting it down will have ripple effects.
“It benefits the whole town, really; it’s not just for us,” Terry said. “It’s helped out the whole community through the winter. It’s kind of a hardship, but I guess it’s like that everywhere right now.”
The annual festival takes over the town, with homeowners, businesses and nonprofits renting out their yards, fields and parking lots to about 700 vendors. In good years it can draw up to 500,000 attendees, pumping money into nearly every facet of the local economy.
The town didn’t want to give it up. While its neighbors like Galax canceled major events to slow the spread of COVID-19, flea market sponsors went another way, promising that the event would go on.
Terry said the VFW reconfigured its plans in deference to the novel coronavirus, canceling its indoor gun show, enacting social distancing policies for its vendors, rounding up extra staff to do more cleaning, among other changes.
But that wasn’t enough to ensure safety, said Dr. Karen Shelton of the Mount Rogers Health District.
“Knowing that Galax has one of the top rates in the country for number of cases, given the number of people who live there, it’s a very large number of people affected by COVID,” she said. “And Carroll County has had a steady rise as well.”
Short of canceling the event, there would be no way to control the number of people who show up, Shelton said. Such a large gathering would put townspeople, visitors, workers and first responders at an unacceptably high risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
“We tried talking to the entities that sponsor this festival and reasoning with them regarding public health concerns,” Shelton said.
But they weren’t willing to cancel.
So the Virginia Department of Health issued a notice to the town of Hillsville and major sponsors of the event. If the festival went on, it would violate Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency order banning large public gatherings. Violations of the order can lead to court actions and fines for individuals, businesses and localities.
The notice included the following: “Please be advised if you continue with the planned event without meeting the requirements of Executive Order 67, the CCHD [Carroll County Health Department] will seek enforcement action pursuant to Executive Order 61, 63, and 67, including Class 1 criminal misdemeanor charges and civil injunctive relief.”
So this week, the town council reluctantly announced it could not issue licenses for the sponsors to operate the festival, Mayor Greg Crowder said.
“The businesses are going to lose greatly,” Crowder said. “We have a lot of restaurants that depend on the flea market to get them through January and February. Business really slows down during those months here.”
Area hotels have already suffered great losses with the pandemic, he said. And now they’ll be forced to refund deposits on rooms reserved for the flea market.
“I just hope that we don’t lose any [businesses],” Crowder said. “Just the same, I hope we don’t lose a life. It all goes hand in hand.”
The cancellation won’t just hurt businesses, Post Quartermaster Gary Adams said. The VFW and other nonprofits will suffer, too.
The VFW puts on events and programs for veterans and their families to relieve depression stave off loneliness and prevent suicide, Adams said. It sponsors the local junior ROTC program and gives relief funds to individuals who need temporary housing and other services.
It all costs money, Adams said. And a big part of that is funded by the flea market.
Adams declined to say how much the VFW might lose .
“It’s something the town depends on,” he said. “It was about a lot more than just us.”
Churches, charities and volunteer organizations also will suffer, Adams said. The VFW doesn’t hire workers to put on the festival. It allows other organizations to do the work in exchange for a cut of the vendor and admission fees, he said. Without that revenue, those groups will struggle to provide their programs and services, too.
And the controversy has caused hard feelings in the community.
“We have taken a beating on Facebook and social media because we were planning to have it,” Adams said. “People have been acting like we’re being greedy. …They just think we’re putting this money in our pockets, and we’re not. We don’t get a penny of this money ourselves.”
“I’ve been mayor for 10 years, and this has been by far the most trying time we’ve had,” Crowder said.
He said he’s had to talk town council members out of resigning.
“They’re having one person that blesses them out for having it; one blesses them out for not having it,” Crowder said of the flea market. “But I will say we’ve got a lot more people upset for not having it.”
