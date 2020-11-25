Historic Gish Mill to see renovations, new use

Additional grant funding is secured and revitalization will soon begin at Gish Mill, a more than 200-year-old building that outdates the town of Vinton.
With $468,750 awarded to Vinton from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, work will begin in spring to fix up the former feed mill that was first built in the late 1700s.
Gish Mill was most recently used as Holdren’s County Store until 2015, and the 1.5-acre property at 350 Gus Nicks Blvd. will see new use once it is renovated to contain a restaurant, speakeasy, market space and lodging rooms.
“This grant is nearly a quarter of the total required funding to do the project, so without this last piece it was going to be a really hard project to move forward with,” said acting Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters. “The mill was the center of commerce that got this town off the ground.”
The town purchased the historically significant property after the Holdren family retired, and the land will be deeded to its private developers, local entrepreneurs David Hill and David Trinkle, once the grant money is used.
Support Local Journalism
“We will provide the property toward the project, the developers are bringing private financing, then we have multiple grant sources,” Peters said. “There’s truly a team effort to make this project a reality.”
Because the Gish Mill structure must be preserved, there are more hoops than usual to jump through for developers, owing to the delay in acquiring special permitting before work can begin. Once construction does start, it could take between 15 and 18 months until project completion, Peters said.
“We have to submit very detailed construction plans,” Peters said. “It’s a little bit slower than a typical renovation or a typical new construction.”
Historic tax grants will reduce the cost of renovations by refunding 40 cents on every dollar spent, a Virginia Department of Historic Resources grant will help with structure stabilization, and the recently awarded IRF grant will help update Gish Mill to modern electrical, plumbing and structural codes.
“It took some time, it’s a pretty challenged site,” Peters said. “The original brick structure is over 200 years old, so there’s a lot of electrical and some structural issues that need to be resolved, plus it sits in a floodway, like most mills.”
Despite the challenges, town officials and private partners are hopeful about breathing new life into such a historically significant building in Vinton.
“There are multiple moving parts, and multiple partners that have come together,” Peters said. “It’s not been an easy project, but everybody’s enthusiastic about it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.