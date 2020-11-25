Historic Gish Mill to see renovations, new use

Additional grant funding is secured and revitalization will soon begin at Gish Mill, a more than 200-year-old building that outdates the town of Vinton.

With $468,750 awarded to Vinton from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, work will begin in spring to fix up the former feed mill that was first built in the late 1700s.

Gish Mill was most recently used as Holdren’s County Store until 2015, and the 1.5-acre property at 350 Gus Nicks Blvd. will see new use once it is renovated to contain a restaurant, speakeasy, market space and lodging rooms.

“This grant is nearly a quarter of the total required funding to do the project, so without this last piece it was going to be a really hard project to move forward with,” said acting Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters. “The mill was the center of commerce that got this town off the ground.”

The town purchased the historically significant property after the Holdren family retired, and the land will be deeded to its private developers, local entrepreneurs David Hill and David Trinkle, once the grant money is used.

