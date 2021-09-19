 Skip to main content
History marked at Smithfield
History marked at Smithfield

Daughters of the American Revolution unveiled a marker recognizing the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States at Historic Smithfield Friday.

The marker, installed four years in advance of the anniversary in 2025, recognizes William Preston as a devoted patriot who was instrumental in the country’s creation. Historic Smithfield was named a state historic “shrine” by the Virginia DAR a few years ago. Friday was also the birthday of the U.S. Constitution which was ratified in 1787.

More than 200 DAR members attended Friday’s ceremony which included speeches by Preston family descendants, a historic bell ringing and wreath laying at the Preston family cemetery.

— The Roanoke Times

