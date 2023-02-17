Two entities in Botetourt are collaborating on a new project aimed at showcasing the stories of Black people in the region.

The Botetourt County Historical Society and the Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council are asking Black residents to come out and tell their stories Sunday as part of an oral history event in celebration of Black History Month.

Lynsey Allie, executive director of the historical society, said the collaborative event will be similar to “The Moth Radio Hour” on NPR where people tell their stories in an open forum among other speakers and attendees.

However, unlike the popular radio program, these historical narratives will be preserved in Botetourt’s public libraries, as well as become part of the museum’s permanent collection, according to Allie.

“The ability to share a story and have it preserved for posterity is great,” she said. “It’ll still be here 50 or 100 years from now for folks to go back and listen to these stories … I think it’s important to have that history preserved.”

Cheryl Sullivan Willis was instrumental in the development of the program as well, according to Allie.

Sullivan Willis is a member of the Greenfield council, which focuses on helping the county with all matters concerning the former plantation that housed slaves and was established in 1759 by Col. William Preston, according to the county’s website.

Sullivan Willis will host the event, which already has a handful of speakers, with room for plenty more, she said.

“It’s a freestyle event, so it's basically what people want to share,” she said. “It’s anyone with stories that have to do with Black Americans in Botetourt County.”

The event was created to honor Black History Month in the county, but February isn’t the only time these stories or Black history is relevant, Sullivan Willis said.

“It isn’t important for just 28 days,” she said. “Black history is part of American history, and the stories of marginalized groups are worth telling and preserving.”

Allie said the event is open to the public, although seating is limited to about 30 or so guests, due to the small size of the historical society's building.

She also noted she doesn’t know how long it will take to transcribe the stories and get them in the library’s collection or part of the African American exhibit at the museum.

Sunday’s event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Botetourt County Historical Society, located at 26 E. Main St. in Fincastle.