A new series of driving tours is ready to reveal the legacy of African Americans in Montgomery County, shedding light on Black history often hidden in plain sight, said leaders of a Christiansburg cultural heritage nonprofit.

Christiansburg Institute last week announced its new African American Legacy Tours series. The tours are roadmaps to steer people on informative historical drives through modern-day Christiansburg and Blacksburg.

The intent of the driving tours is to inspire preservation of Black history in Southwest Virginia, said Chris Sanchez, director of the Christiansburg Institute nonprofit. Other localities are planned for future tours.

“There are nearly one million sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, buildings that are deemed worthy of federal funding for preservation,” Sanchez said previously. “Only 2% of those nearly one million sites speak to the experiences of African Americans.”

In the New River Valley alone, Sanchez can point out a few dozen places where Black history is unrecognized and underfunded. A handful of those places are points of interest on the new driving tours.

“It’s going to bring you through 18 sites total in Montgomery County. The series itself will eventually include Pulaski, the City of Radford and so forth,” Sanchez said. “You’ll see Black history that is OK, in terms of how it’s being preserved. But then you’ll see some sites that might cause you to become frustrated, might cause you to become confused.”

The tours allow people to not only read about Black history, but see what the sites of those stories have become today, the announcement said. It’s a moral obligation for society to meaningfully reinvest in the preservation and honest telling of Black history, the announcement said.

“History, storytelling, and culture transcends the books we read, the classes we take or the museums that we visit,” the announcement said. “We’re committed to creating innovative ways of doing, knowing and learning that honors the rich histories and stories all around us.”

To download a brochure or try a tour, go online to www.christiansburginstitute.com.