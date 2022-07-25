Hudson is new Smithfield-Preston Foundation executive director

Michael Hudson is the new director of the Smithfield-Preston Foundation, operator of William Preston’s Smithfield in Blacksburg, according to a news release from the organization.

Hudson’s scheduled start date was July 21.

Hudson replaces Ryan Spencer, who departed Smithfield to take a position with the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

“The Foundation greatly appreciates all that Ryan has done for Smithfield and the leadership that he has provided over the last three years. Smithfield is a better place for it,” the news release stated.

Hudson has 22 years’ experience in all aspects of the management of museums and historic sites, according to the release. His most recent position was marketing manager and historian of the Old City Cemetery, Museums and Arboretum in Lynchburg. Previously, he served as executive director of the Avoca Museums and Historical Society in Altavista from 2013-2021.

“The Foundation is looking forward to having Mike as executive director as he leads the work to continue to make Smithfield an increasingly important educational and community resource for Southwest Virginia and beyond,” officials said in the release.

Located at the western end of the Virginia Tech campus, Smithfield was built in 1774 as the home of Col. William Preston and his family. The historic site welcomes visitors for tours and programs throughout the year, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship on America’s Revolution and Civil War past.

Preservation Virginia, which acquired Smithfield in 1959, transferred ownership of the property to the Smithfield-Preston Foundation in 2014.

— The Roanoke Times