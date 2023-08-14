The first Virginia Historical Marker with a supplemental Lewis and Clark-themed plaque was unveiled and dedicated in Radford recently – a “milestone” achieved by the Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail.

The Ingles Ferry marker and plaque were unveiled and dedicated in a ceremony on July 29 with a bagpipe played by Andrew Meeks; a presentation of Colors by VFW Post 776, Radford; a Pledge of Allegiance by Robert Taylor, SAR, Fincastle Resolutions Chapter; and Diane Catley, DAR, Alleghany Chapter.

A Prayer of Gratitude was offered by Dana Jackson, Harvey-Howe-Carper Post 30, American Legion. Also attending was Alex Chaney who represented The Virginia Department of Transportation, Residency Office in Christiansburg.

A welcome was provided by April Martin, VLCLT board member and chair, VLCLT Committee -Pulaski County/City of Radford, followed by a greeting from Peggy Crosson, VLCLT president.

Tucker Lemon, chairman, Board of Directors for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR), gave a brief history of the DHR organization and congratulated those involved with obtaining the Ingles Ferry marker/plaque and those involved with coordinating the unveiling event.

Radford Mayor David Horton talked about the importance of the Ingles Ferry Marker which educates the public about the ferry travels of early settlers which was located near The Wilderness Road.

Ingles Family members joined each other for the marker unveiling.

- The Roanoke Times