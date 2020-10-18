Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)

n “Norfolk Southern Corp. offered job buyouts this week to about 450 unionized clerks who work for the railroad in the Roanoke area. The period for sign-up for what the company terms a ‘voluntary separation program’ began Monday and will run through Oct. 31, according to a letter mailed to workers from Louis F. Miller Jr., NS director of labor relations.”

n “The Junior League of Roanoke Valley gave the Roanoke Valley Horse Show the proverbial 11th hour reprieve Tuesday night. The rank and file of the league repudiated its board of directors by voting to continue sponsorship of the largest multi-breed show in the state. The board, which comprises the chairmen of all 25 of the league’s committees, had voted in closed session last week to recommend the league sever ties with the show, and end an association that has stood since the show’s inception.”

1970 (50 years ago)

n “Record crowds flocked to the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday to see the fall colors at their peak. Traffic was bumper to bumper, ‘literally a solid stream both ways,’ said Ross Reeves, chief of visitor service.”