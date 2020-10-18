Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
n “Norfolk Southern Corp. offered job buyouts this week to about 450 unionized clerks who work for the railroad in the Roanoke area. The period for sign-up for what the company terms a ‘voluntary separation program’ began Monday and will run through Oct. 31, according to a letter mailed to workers from Louis F. Miller Jr., NS director of labor relations.”
n “The Junior League of Roanoke Valley gave the Roanoke Valley Horse Show the proverbial 11th hour reprieve Tuesday night. The rank and file of the league repudiated its board of directors by voting to continue sponsorship of the largest multi-breed show in the state. The board, which comprises the chairmen of all 25 of the league’s committees, had voted in closed session last week to recommend the league sever ties with the show, and end an association that has stood since the show’s inception.”
1970 (50 years ago)
n “Record crowds flocked to the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday to see the fall colors at their peak. Traffic was bumper to bumper, ‘literally a solid stream both ways,’ said Ross Reeves, chief of visitor service.”
n “Roanoke Valley businesswomen were told Monday night that the problem of women achieving equal rights in this country must be overcome so that work with international women’s rights could be increased and so that men and women could work together on other pressing domestic problems.”
n “Colin Kilburn stood outside the Roanoke Valley Rebels’ dressing room late Sunday night. A broad grin was stretched across his face. He was obviously happy. The coach’s club had just defeated the Jacksonville Rockets, 5-2, for their third victory in four nights.”
1920 (100 years ago)
n “A costume snake dance though the downtown business district, headed by the Virginia Bridge and Iron Works Band and the Roanoke High School football team, will feature the Boy Scout Halloween celebrations to be held Saturday evening, October 29.”
n“With the presidential election only a little more than a week off, voters are daily becoming more interested in the general situation. Aside from the presidential candidates, and there are five, interest is centered locally on candidates for Congress from the Sixth District, both being Roanoke men.”
n“The chief event of this week in high school athletic circles will be the football game Friday afternoon at 3:30 o’clock in this city when the Roanoke team will meet Blacksburg High School.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
