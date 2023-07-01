The Montgomery-Radford-Floyd Branch 7092 of the NAACP celebrated Juneteenth last month on the grounds of the historic Edgar A. Long Building on the campus of the former Christiansburg Industrial Institute. A separate celebration was held in Floyd.

In Christiansburg, the branch’s Youth Council shared why they celebrate Juneteenth and provided the historical background about its observance: On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, the last slaves in the United States learned of their freedom – two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

For years celebrated as a holiday in Texas, Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. The Montgomery-Radford-Floyd NAACP has celebrated Juneteenth at the Rosa Peters Playground in Christiansburg since 2001, but this year the branch teamed with Floyd Cares in Floyd, and the Christiansburg Institute, the Hill School and the Alumni Association to hold the celebration at the new sites.

Visitors from many locations stopped to obtain NAACP membership at both locations, according to a news release about the event.

To learn more about the Montgomery-Radford-Floyd NAACP, go to www.mrfnaacp.org, or find them on Facebook at /mrfnaacp.org/.

- The Roanoke Times