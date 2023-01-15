NRCC Educational Foundation to host book reading Feb. 8

The New River Community College Educational Foundation will host a reading of “The Whartons’ War: The Civil War Correspondence of General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton, 1863-1865” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin. The event will take place in Edwards Hall Room 117.

“The Whartons’ War” is a collection of historic letters published by co-editors William C. Davis and Sue Heth Bell. Davis was a professor of history at Virginia Tech and is the author or editor of more than 50 books on the Civil War and southern history. Bell is the Whartons’ great-great granddaughter, who discovered the cache of letters that became the foundation for this book while rummaging in her parents’ garage.

The letters between Gen. Wharton and Anne Radford describe with unusual candor their hopes, fears, dreams and ambitions, all against the backdrop of the devastation of war in Southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and the Confederacy at large. Writing sometimes twice or even three times a day, they illuminated their growing romance as two relative strangers who got to know and love each other through their correspondence.

The reading will be followed by a book signing. An RSVP for the event is requested but not required. To RSVP for the event, contact the NRCC Educational Foundation at foundation@nr.edu or 540-674-3618.

- The Roanoke Times