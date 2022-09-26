NRV piece of Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail achieves milestone

Two signage requests to further develop the Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail in the New River Valley were approved recently by the board of directors of the state Department of Historic Resources.

The trail organization anticipates that within the next ten years, Virginia Historical Markers will begin to dot Virginia highways and locations that were traveled and visited by one or both the explorers during their pre- and post- expedition visits to Virginia, according to trail leaders.

Representing Ingles Ferry in Pulaski County and the city of Radford, the first trail application seeking a historical marker was approved at the board’s Sept. 15 meeting, according to trail officials.

According to VLCLT Pulaski County Chairwoman April Martin, “the marker will help us share the rich history of the New River Valley within the broader connected context of a national event in American History. The Great Road that came through the New River Valley as early as the 18th century was of major importance for a variety of reasons and the crossings along that route are naturally touchstones to that early history.”

The text for the newly approved Ingles Ferry highway marker will read: “William Ingles established Ingles Ferry on the New River ca. 1762, on a site that had long been occupied by Native Americans. He and his wife, Mary Draper Ingles, resided on the river’s eastern side and operated a tavern and store on the western side. Migrants moving westward, coffles of enslaved African Americans, and well-known individuals such as future French king Louis-Philippe I used this crossing on the heavily traveled Great Road. Virginia native William Clark crossed here in Nov. 1809 on a journey from St. Louis with his wife and son to visit family, conduct business in Washington, D.C., and make plans for the publication of the Lewis and Clark Expedition journals”

The state board also approved a supplemental sign plaque that will be attached to the historical marker pedestal under the marker panel. That plaque is designed to visually link the highway, the specific location, or structure to the Virginia Lewis and Clark Trail.

Funding for the VLCLT signage was made available through a state allocation, and fabrication and installation is a cooperative venture among the VLCLT county chairs, the state and the VDOT.

“The trail has grown by leaps and bounds in the past seven years,” said Peggy Crosson, VLCLT president, in a news release. “At the beginning of 2015, there were four counties involved; today there are 15 counties, six cities, and 13 towns throughout the state participating along trail routes.”

Slated for applications during the 2022-23 budget year are Smyth County’s Cullops Tavern, Caroline County’s replacement marker celebrating the life of York, William Clark’s slave and friend who made significant contributions on the Expedition and Montgomery County’s Roanoke River Crossings.

- The Roanoke Times