Reviving history in Newbern

Workers at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum have completed an extensive restoration of a log cabin loom house just in time for the annual Newbern Fall Festival this weekend.

Workers have re-chinked and daubed the cabin walls using traditional materials and methods. The cabin also has a new cedar shake roof and houses a traditional weaving loom.

The project was funded by local donors and Patterson Grant of Richmond. A dedication and open house of the cabin was Saturday afternoon during the festival, which continues through Oct. 9 in the village of Newbern in Pulaski County. Events at the museum include living history demonstrations, apple cider pressing, apple butter making, corn shelling, candle dipping and live music.

- The Roanoke Times