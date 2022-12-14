Roanoke's Gainsboro library, Ferrum, others get historical designations

Roanoke's Gainsboro Library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

The board also approved the addition of several sites in the region to the state's historic register. They include: the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington; the Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the markers and historic registry additions earlier this month during its quarterly meeting, according to a news release.

Located in Lexington's historic district, the Boude-Deaver House is a sophisticated Gothic Revival house. According to the release, the description continues: "The house property includes a two-story brick dependency dating to the late 19th century that prior to the early 1970s rehabilitation had been attached to the rear of the main house. The two-story brick house was built for Rockbridge County Clerk John C. Boude and his wife, Musadora A. Boude, in 1874. The property was acquired by Charles R. Deaver in 1907 and by Nell Loving Deaver in 1948. By 1969, the house had been converted to three apartments. The house was rehabilitated in 1970-71. Interior features include a curved stair, original mantels, ornate coal grates, and richly ornamented plaster ceiling medallions."

The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, comprises two motel buildings, a motel office with a porte-cochere, and a swimming pool. According to the release, the description continues: "The motor lodge was strategically sited along a major arterial route connecting the city to areas further south and west. Designed by the Salem firm of Kinsey and Motley, Architects, the buildings reflect influences from the Googie style with cantilevered, folded plate roofs that create a repetitive geometric gable motif and demarcate the bays of each building. Various design features of the motor lodge exhibit the influence of Frank Lloyd Wright on the architects. Site features including historic signage, breeze block walls, fencing, paved parking areas with curbing, and retaining walls — many of which were painted green — also serve to unify the property and identify its amenities. Dramatically juxtaposed against a steep and wooded hillside, the motor lodge is an excellent example of mid-20th century roadside architecture designed to catch the eye of passing motorists."

Gravel Hill Christian Church, in Craig County's Simmonsville community, is located on a spur of Gravel Hill, affording views of the Sinking Creek Valley and surrounding ridgelines. According to the release, the description continues: "The simple frame building dates to circa 1855. Gravel Hill Christian Church stands today as a well-preserved example of the county’s simple but elegant traditional rural churches, which are typified by a rectangular footprint, symmetrical fenestration, a centered entry on the gable end facade, and Victorian-era decorative elements. The spartan interior plan features a sanctuary directed toward a pulpit dais at the back."

Here are the full texts of the Roanoke and Franklin County markers:

- Gainsboro Branch Library: "The Gainsboro Branch Library, founded as a result of local Black activism, was the first public library for African Americans in western Virginia and the second in the state. It opened in the Odd Fellows Hall at 446 Gainsboro Ave. N.W. in December 1921 and moved here in May 1942. The library became a center of Black intellectual and social life by hosting lectures, conferences, reading clubs, and exhibitions. Librarian Virginia Young Lee, who served from 1928 to 1971, developed a regionally significant collection of Black literature, history books, and ephemera. Defying city officials’ attempts to censor some of this material in the 1940s, she continued to make it accessible in the library’s basement."

The sponsor for the Gainsboro marker is Roanoke reverend and former Mayor Nelson Harris. The library is located at 15 Patton Ave. N.W., and the marker would be located near the library.

- Ferrum: "Ferrum (Latin for iron) developed ca. 1892 along the new Roanoke and Southern Railway linking Roanoke, VA, and Winston-Salem, NC, known as the “Punkin Vine” line. The village became a regional shipping hub early in the 20th century. St. James Methodist Church (ca. 1896) is Ferrum’s oldest brick building. The Virginia Methodist Conference, at the initiative of its Woman’s Missionary Society, established Ferrum Training School in 1913 to educate mountain children. The school grew into Ferrum College and the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. During Prohibition, a number of Ferrum residents were involved in a lucrative illegal whiskey conspiracy that ended in one of the longest trials in VA history."

The Ferrum marker's sponsor is the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. It's proposed location is on Franklin St. (Virginia 40) near intersection with Fieldcrest Road.

After approval by the board, it can take up to four months or more before a new marker is ready for installation, and the marker’s sponsor covers the manufacturing expenses for a new sign, according to the release.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. 1, according to the release. It is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,600 state markers, mostly maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority, according to the release.