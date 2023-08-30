Roanoke’s historic Fire Station No. 1 is one of the state’s 2023 outstanding projects, selected by Preservation Virginia.

Fire Station No. 1 served the Roanoke community for more than 100 years. Closed and vacant for a decade, Old School Partners — working with Hill Studio — purchased the building in 2019 and undertook a renovation to return the building to public use. Fire Station No. 1 is now home to a boutique hotel, Stock Cafe & Bar, the Txtur furniture store and event space. It was awarded as an outstanding preservation project.

The Preservation Virginia award categories include outstanding preservation, outstanding community preservation, outstanding research efforts, outstanding preservation achievement and the trustees’ excellence in achievement.

Preservation Virginia is a nonprofit that describes itself as the first statewide organization of its kind in the country.

“The preservation awards are an opportunity to thank the individuals and organizations actively working to preserve historic sites in Virginia for future generations,” said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia CEO, in a news release. “Virginia has incredibly rich history, and it’s important to honor and spotlight those efforts that preserve historic places, build stronger communities and support the economic vitality of the Commonwealth.”

Some other winners include:

Cabin renovations at Virginia state parks received an outstanding preservation project award. Significant renovations of camping cabins were undertaken in historic Douthat State Park and Fairy Stone State Park. The completed project revealed original primitive and historic features while offering modern amenities to families vacationing in the parks. PMA Architecture, Stemann/Pease Architecture and Timmons Group and Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation were involved.

The restoration of the Warm Springs Pools in Bath County also received an outstanding preservation project award and those involved included 3North, Lionberger Construction, 1200 Architectural Engineers and The Omni Homestead Resort. The Warm Springs Pools have attracted a devoted following for more than 250 years.

The Green Cove Station Train Depot is an outstanding community reservation winner. In the early 1910s, the Virginia Creeper railroad linked communities in far Southwest Virginia and North Carolina. Today, the Green Cove Station near Damascus is the last remaining depot along the trail. Its successful rehabilitation included the U.S. Forestry Service George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy and HistoriCorps.

Rick and Susan Humphreys are recognized for an outstanding preservation achievement for several projects in Southwest Virginia. They helped save the Hiram Dooley House from demolition and encouraged a partnership between the town of Abingdon and the National Park Service to preserve the Abingdon Muster Grounds. They utilized historic tax credits to save the 1834 Austin Bronaugh House, which needed considerable restoration, and also preserved the 1840s Sandoe House, now known as A Tailor’s Lodging.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest is a trustees’ excellence in achievement winner. In 1983, the Corporation of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest was established with the ambitious goal of owning and restoring Jefferson’s Retreat. The result: Jefferson-era buildings were restored, more than 600 acres of the original property were acquired and a new entrance and trail system were completed. Archaeological excavations revealed new insights into experiences of enslaved individuals, and findings are shared with the public through educational programs.

Awardees will be honored at this year’s awards ceremony at the Hotel John Marshall in Richmond on Sept. 29, according to the release.