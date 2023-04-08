PULASKI — The first school in Pulaski County to integrate following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 decision establishing that racial segregation in public schools is unconstitutional has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The original Pulaski High School was among 10 sites recently designated by the state's Department of Historic Resources.

Originally constructed in 1937 as the elementary-level Pico Terrace School, Pulaski High School admitted 14 Black students in the fall of 1960. Previously, African American students in Pulaski County did not have access to a high school in their community.

Those who wanted to attend high school had lengthy daily bus rides to attend Christiansburg Institute in Montgomery County, a regional school for New River Valley Black students.

Pulaski County Schools were fully integrated in 1966. After being replaced by the new, consolidated Pulaski County High School in 1974, the older facility was converted to a middle school. It remained open until 2020.

The state's nomination noted the "two-story Georgian Revival" architecture of the school, with "a central cupola and capped by a chimney and brick parapet at each end, and a small perpendicular rear wing."

In 1954, three additions were constructed as a result of its conversion to a high school.

"Overall, the building remains in good condition with some limited deterioration as a result of deferred maintenance and recent abandonment, and retains a high degree of architectural integrity associated with its period of significance," the state said.

"The property has high integrity of location, setting, design, workmanship, materials, feeling and association."

The building housed Pulaski Middle School until 2020, when a newly constructed consolidated middle school was opened.

Another educational facility associated with the African American history of Pulaski County, the Calfee Training School, was added to the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register in 2021.

Other recent additions to the Virginia Register included the circa- 1880s Roberson Mill, one of Floyd County's last commercial mills to operate under water power.