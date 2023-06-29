What does a newspaper have in common with one of the most popular recreational amenities in the Commonwealth of Virginia? It goes back to a harmonic convergence of sorts in the early 20th century.

The first star in this alignment is one you might not be familiar with, but you’ll want to be: the Virginia Academy of Science, which celebrated its centennial at a gathering in Williamsburg in May.

In the post-World War I era, amid a general dearth of support from the Virginia General Assembly for the scientific community in academia, a small group of biologists from several institutions of higher learning formed an association to lend legitimacy to their profession. That effort was subsequently expanded to include membership from other branches of the field, and the first meeting of the new Virginia Academy of Science took place at the College of William and Mary in April 1923.

“In the ten decades since, VAS has nurtured successive generations of scientists, advocated for science education, supported scientific research, and promoted science-based decision-making in the Commonwealth,” states a recent news release about the organization’s 100th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the Senate of Virginia issued a Joint Resolution commending VAS for their accomplishments. Among the highlights of that long history are helping to create the Science Museum of Virginia; leading the team that developed and published the comprehensive “Flora of Virginia” plant guide; and founding the Virginia Junior Academy of Science, along with a related research fund and annual symposium.

But one of VAS’s hallmark accomplishments (and the second star in the convergence) was playing a key role in establishing the Virginia State Parks system.

According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation website: “On Dec. 17, 1929, representatives of the Virginia Academy of Science, the Garden Club of Virginia and the Izaak Walton League held a meeting in Richmond to discuss the need for state parks.”

Land was acquired in 1933 for all six of what would comprise the first park facilities: Douthat, in Alleghany County; First Landing (formerly Seashore), in Virginia Beach; Fairy Stone, in Stuart; Staunton River, in Halifax County; Hungry Mother, in Marion; and Westmoreland, in the Northern Neck.

The official opening ceremony took place at Hungry Mother on June 15, 1936. The state parks observed their own anniversary earlier this month with a slate of special activities throughout the system.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 87th anniversary of Virginia State Parks,” said Hungry Mother ranger Tanya Hall, in a Department of Conservation and Recreation news release. “For nearly a century now, we’ve prided ourselves on connecting people of all walks of life with nature, and we hope to continue in this tradition for years to come.”

Oh, and that third star in the convergence? The land in Patrick County used to establish Fairy Stone State Park was donated by none other than Junius Blair Fishburn, president of the Times-World Corporation, publisher of the Roanoke Times and the Roanoke World-News. At 4,741 acres, it was the largest of the original six, and the only site given entirely by an individual benefactor.

You can find the Fairy Stone story at dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/blog/legend-of-the-fairy-stone.

To learn more about the Virginia Academy of Science, go to vacadsci.org.