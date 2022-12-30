Whatever Happened To: Insight gained into Booker T. Washington park's grave mystery

After some extensive research in addition to several helpful tips from the public, some light has been shed on Booker T. Washington National Monument’s biggest mysteries.

Efforts began earlier this year to get a deeper look into a cemetery located just off Jack O’ Lantern Trail. The cemetery, which predates much of the known history of the park, has provided more questions than answers due to the lack of markings on any of the stones that line the graves.

Archaeologists with New South Associates were tasked with unraveling some of that mystery and recently provided the park with some details they have found. The information was gathered through research of the plot known as Sparks Cemetery, interviews with residents and historical records during the time.

“They researched the entire 1800’s,” said Tim Sims, senior ranger with the park. “Any type of document they could get their hands on.”

Through that research they were able to find descendants of residents who lived near the property that eventually became the park. They were able to reach out to some of those descendants for information. Some also contacted archaeologists using a hotline provided for the research.

The property was purchased by Jesse Dillon Sr. in 1786 according to records. It was later sold to Thomas Burroughs in 1883. It was on the Burroughs plantation where Booker T. Washington was born and later freed following the end of the Civil War.

Sims said researchers believe that one of the first to be buried in the cemetery was a child of Asa and Elizabeth Dillon who lived on the property until it was sold to the Burroughs. Researchers were able to make the connection from one of the only gravestones with markings which were first believed to read “SID” but now they believe to be “S+D” for the first name of the child and the last name Dillon.

The markings on the gravestone are similar to the Dillon family grave that was later established at a nearby property that had similar markings.

“They are practically identical,” Sims said.

Researchers found that the cemetery was later used by enslaved working on the Burroughs plantation. Sims said it was used even after African-Americans living on the property were freed with graves dating up until around 1890.

Sims said some of the history found about the cemetery referred to it as an burial ground for Native Americans. The nearby creek as also referred to as Indian Run instead of what it is now known as Jack O’ Lantern Creek.

There was nothing found in the research at the cemetery connecting it to Native Americans. Sims said one possibility for the description was enslaved at the plantation who wanted to hide the fact that it was a cemetery for enslaved by calling it an “old Indian cemetery” in the community.

Enslaved were often secretive about burial locations due to the fact that landowners were not respectful of the cemeteries. That could be another reason why there is so little information on who is buried there, Sims said.

So far, 41 graves have been identified at the cemetery with the possibility of more. Sims said it is a significant increase of the 12 or 13 first thought to be buried there as well as more details on who they are.

“We know a lot more now than we did prior to the study,” Sims said.

The new information provided will help park staff to tell a more accurate story of the park’s history and the people who lived there.