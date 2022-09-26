Work continues on old Roberson Mill

In late July, Randy DeHart sent a copy of the Friends of Roberson Mill newsletter to The Roanoke Times New River Valley team. We received this communique, he wrote via email, thanks to our previous publication of a story about the mill and the efforts underway to save it: “Timmy’s Dream: Restoring Roberson Mill” (February 2020).

Randy noted that he is the oldest grandchild of Homer Roberson, who purchased the old mill, not far from the town of Floyd, in 1931, and turned it into a valuable producer of milled grains in the area, well-known for its buckwheat flour.

One of Homer’s children, son Harry, secured possession of the mill after the patriarch’s death, and Harry’s son Timmy nurtured the dream of fixing up the old place, until he died in 2019. Timmy’s sister Regina (Randy’s cousin) has been the key driver of the project both before and since then.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic had an inevitable impact on its progress, Randy’s newsletter describes many new developments for the mill. Following are a few excerpts, to give readers a glimpse of what’s been going on with the restoration effort.

Excerpts from the July Friends of Roberson Mill newsletter:

“It has been almost two years since we last mailed out an update and, despite the negative effects of COVID, a lot of positive things have taken place at the mill.”

“From out of nowhere a man by the name of Jeff Rainey was in touch with Regina and volunteered his help and expertise. Jeff not only had a deep interest in the history of milling but was instrumental in the renovation of the Colvin Run Mill in Fairfax County”

“After removing and cleaning the millstones and other much needed maintenance, Jeff has recently been busy fabricating and installing period handrailing on the existing interior stairs.”

“The Roberson Mill continued to function financially under the protective wing of Floyd County Cares and the much-appreciated volunteer efforts of Jessica Thomas. But as we looked ahead to moving forward with renewed enthusiasm, we recognized that it was time for Roberson Mill to stand on its own two feet with a new level of sophistication and credibility. With the help of an experienced and very helpful Roanoke Law firm, “Friends of Roberson Mill” is now registered as a nonprofit corporation with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. There is a five-person board of directors ready to go to work with a complete and fully functioning set of bylaws. Regina is presently working with Dale Profitt, a longtime Floyd attorney, to transfer ownership of the mill to this new nonprofit entity.”

“Mike Pulice, architectural historian with the Western Region Preservation Office of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, is moving to finalize the effort necessary to acquire that coveted bronze plaque certifying that Roberson Mill has been included on the National Register of Historic Places.”

“Regina was contacted by a representative of Friends of the Blue Ridge, a volunteer and membership organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the Blue Ridge Region. After a meeting at the mill with four of their representatives, they not only pledged an immediate financial contribution but offered their expertise in grant writing when we are prepared to begin that effort.”

“We are excited to report that just this month [July], workmen were able to complete the replacement of the old roof with the much needed and anticipated new metal roof. God willing, we expect that the mill can now stand for another 100 years and have no more roof leaks for a long time to come.”

“We will soon be heading to Franklin, North Carolina, to the “waterwheel factory” to solicit their help in the design and construction of a new “old” water wheel. Since the beginning of the restoration, we have benefitted greatly from the experience and expertise of Ricky Cox, coauthor of “The Water-Powered Mills of Floyd County, Virginia.” Ricky’s input relative to the material to be used in the construction of a new water wheel while striving to achieve historic authenticity has been invaluable. Emphasis will be on life expectancy and maintenance expense when determining the material to be used in the construction of the new wheel.”

Randy’s newsletter notes that fundraising continues to be an important emphasis for the Friends group. They currently have a pledge for a dollar-for-dollar donation match, up to $15,000, which would create a $30,000 pool of funds to cover existing and future expenses. This campaign will continue until the goal is met.

“We want to make you proud so that one day we can all look back at this effort and say, ‘I contributed to that. I helped to make that happen,’” Randy writes in the newsletter.

You can follow news about Roberson Mill and the fund drive on Facebook or on the website, https://www.robersonmill.com.

Also, mark your calendars: Friends of Roberson Mill is planning to have a booth at the Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival, which will be back at Floyd County High School Oct. 1 and 2. (See related news item.)

Our thanks to Randy for sharing photos and information about this historic project with us!

- The Roanoke Times