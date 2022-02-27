WOYM: 41 years of back taxes, and the rest of the story surrounding Shank's Foundry in Roanoke

True it is that beginning a report with a disclaimer serves as a dissatisfying introduction. Yet the nature of this column is that all the information we seek is not immediately available if it exists at all.

That's never stopped us from forging ahead with what we do know. So the dispatch to follow will be a pertinent footnote to a previous report about the development of the Gainsboro Branch of the Roanoke Public Library.

Before we start, let it be said this column is dedicated to the late George Kegley, whom I knew my whole life (better said he knew me given I first visited the newsroom as a toddler, maybe an infant). George, his vast knowledge of local history he was always willing to share, contributed to this column as much or more than anybody.

Count me among those who will miss him. A gentleman and a scholar, in his case those are anything but trite honorariums.

Moving ahead, the warning has already been delivered that there will be no claim to all the answers.

Q: An important part of the story of the library was left out. How did the lease between the City of Roanoke and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church impact Shank’s Foundry, a nearby business?

Patrick Shank

Roanoke

A: So begins a complex story of negotiations involving the city, the institutional administration of the Catholic Church, and the privately held foundry that had operated on St. Andrew’s property since 1895.

Rich detail on part of the transaction was provided in the 1989 edition of Margaret Maier Cochener’s “On the hill: St. Andrew’s Parish, Roanoke, Virginia: a history of St. Andrew’s Parish, November 1882-August 1989.”

Previously, reporting had sourced the branch’s institutional history on file there. Detail and context come from Cochener.

According to her, the deal for the property at the corner of Patton Avenue and Gainsboro Road was closed by St. Andrew’s and the city in February 1941.

“The agreement was beneficial for both the church and the City,” she wrote.

Here’s why. Apparently because of some sort of egregious oversight by city officials, the 5½ acres on which the foundry was sited had never been taxed going back most likely as far as the founding of the business.

Perhaps there had been some confusion about the tax-free status of church property. Clarity emerged in 1938 when somebody from the city pointed out that because the church had been charging the foundry rent since at least 1897 (evidently the earliest year those records could be found) that the tax exemption no longer applied because the land was not being used for church purposes.

In other words, the church owed the city 41 years worth of back taxes.

What a nightmare, both for the church that could be hammered with a whopping tax bill in the wake of the catastrophic Great Depression as well as whoever in the city treasurer’s office would be assigned to work out the math in light of four decades’ worth of changing tax codes.

So according to Cochener, who did not employ the current “win-win” cliché to explain the situation although that is what it appeared to be, here’s how they worked it out.

“The Bishop agreed to sell the corner to the city for library purposes only; in exchange, the rest of the property would be tax exempt.”

The deal closed when the city agreed to pony up $1,584.75, the back taxes for years 1938-41.

“The church had to pay the City for the taxes, so they did not actually receive any money for the land.”

Here’s the part that’s murky. According to the library’s institutional history on file there, then branch librarian Virginia Y. Lee negotiated a deal with St. Andrew’s to acquire a lease for the land for the library. In the process, Lee was required to go all the way up the chain of command to the Vatican and Pope Pius XII.

Previously, Lee had secured a deal from her employer the city for $20,000 worth of construction costs if she could find the land to put the library on. She turned to the church.

The “Bishop” in Cochener’s account would have been the Bishop of Richmond, under whose jurisdiction St. Andrew’s is.

“I doubt they had to go all the way to the pope,” said Jim Cosby, a retired Roanoke lawyer who wrote the privately published “The History of the Clarence and Eleanora Shank Family.”

“They may have mistaken the bishop for the pope.”

Or perhaps that particular request went to Richmond then on to the Vatican for which the formality of a rubber stamp on the transaction was necessary.

In any event the institutional history said the language in the deal was that the church would “donate” the land for the library for the next 99 years.

The unanswered question is what happened to the foundry? Clarence E. Shank, the great-grandfather of both Patrick Shank the questioner and Cosby, was the founder of the business. Born in 1863 in Maryland, he came to Roanoke as a young adult to find his fortune in the railroad boomtown “Magic City.”

Proximity and common sense tells us the foundry had the Norfolk and Western as a customer. We know for sure another client was the city, which being on an infrastructure-building spree, needed Shank-manufactured manhole covers, Cosby wrote In the family history. One such circular cover is in Highland Park still.

Not much is known about the business, its management, customers, and employees, Cosby said. We know it changed hands sometime around 1928. Clarence Shank died the year before, according to family lore, from silicosis. The disease is a hazard of foundry work because of the sandy dust generated by the casting process.

According to Roanoke City Directories from 1926-41 the foundry stayed in business at least into 1939. In 1936, the listing changed from “Shank Foundry” to “Shank’s Foundry.” Either there was no 1940 directory published or it is unavailable. In 1941, Shank’s had been lost to history.

Of course that is the year the city acquired the property. How the foundry’s ownership figured into negotiations, Cochener did not say. Furthermore, we are not even sure who the ownership was at that point. Cosby did not know but added family lore held that unnamed individuals with questionable business skills had run the foundry with a notable lack of major success.

They must have been doing something right to operate a business for at least 11 years after the death of the founder.

As warned, many questions remain. Sorry.

