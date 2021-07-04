WOYM: A foundation remains, and so does the mystery of Buchanan train depot's fate

Experience tells us some questions endure and nag. One, you may have heard before: The train has long since pulled away but whatever became of the station from which it departed?
A variation of that query dealt with here recently has been the fate of the old Buchanan depot after Norfolk & Western train service ceased there.
A twisty track has led us to a forgotten plan to deconstruct and reassemble that old station as part of failed effort to develop a living history exhibit at the old Explore Park in Roanoke County. Now part of the county park system, Explore was first conceived as a grand private venture to be developed upon an early American history theme.
The story goes that the depot was taken down in the 1980s by a Roanoke company called Renovation Specialists that meticulously catalogued each of the parts of the structure so as to be reconstructed later at Explore. The building was taken down but never put up at Explore or, for all we know, anyplace else either.
So what happened to it?
A central figure in all this was the Renovation Specialist CEO Ren Heard, now deceased. Several friends and associates have emerged as part of this examination to add to the narrative, but still no answer to the central question of whatever became of all those ceiling joists, window frames, and floorboards.
Even so, more bits and pieces of information have fluttered in on the breeze to provide additional understanding.
A new source is Gary Hunt, a Heard associate who assisted with other Explore reconstruction projects but not the depot. James Edward Eubank, a former Heard employee previously introduced here as a member of the depot demolition crew as a young teen, dug up additional information.
In a first interview, Eubank recalled the events but not the precise date of the Buchanan project. His subsequent search through old documents turned up one of his Renovation Specialists pay stubs, business address 1003 Norfolk Ave., S.W., dated July 2, 1987. The check was signed by Heather Kime, amount $184.71.
Eubank recalled the take home wage being for one work week. The stub says 54 ½ hours @ $3.65 per, $14.22 in deductions.
“I was in the 7th grade when Challenger exploded in 1986,” he wrote in a text, so confirming his age the following summer.
Eubank remembered being part of the crew taking down the station and packing up the materials in 18-wheeler trailers — either three or four loads, as best as he remembered — under the assumption it was being taken to Explore.
Inquiries years later by Buchanan town official about the fate of the architectural relics revealed that if the depot ever came to the Explore property off the Blue Ridge Parkway to begin with, it was no longer there.
Lynne Victorine, a friend of Heard’s, remembered a conversation with him about the depot project before his death in 2011. As previously reported here, she recalled him saying he had a deal with Explore to move the depot there but that had fallen through and he consequently intended to keep the materials for resale through his architectural salvage business.
Heard had been working as a builder for Explore then too. Potential conflicts of interest aside, details of a deal for his business to move the depot to Explore are murky. Bern Ewert, in charge at Explore then, remembers nothing about an effort to move the depot there, he has said.
As for Gary Hunt, whose fame extends to his international charitable work as Bookbag Santa, also has carpentry skills. From that standpoint, his knowledge of Heard and his work carries perspective.
“He was one of these people who really was as good as he thought he was,” said Hunt, who knew Heard for 30 years. “He was an historian and he knew all about carpentry and old techniques, ancient framing compared to modern framing, all that kind of stuff. He was a real interesting person to talk to.
“I think he put off some people because he came across as a know-it-all. Well, he did.”
Hunt worked with Heard on three projects that involved disassembling historic structures slated for reassembly at Explore. Those jobs did not include the depot work. Hunt’s role was in the disassembly and inventorying of the materials of the three structures he was involved with and did not include any subsequent reconstruction.
“We very specifically took each log and hammered a tag on each log. We kept all the old nails and all the bits and pieces. They all got bundled up into containers.”
Those procedures echo Eubank’s memory of numbering and color-coding the component parts of the old depot.
Hunt agreed with others that materials from the depot had been stored along with the proceeds of other such projects at one of Heard’s sundry properties, of which there were several in at least two states. Both Hunt and Victorine mentioned a Bedford County farm as one. Heard also had a commercial nursery in Kentucky. That was where he died in a farming accident.
Heard also owned or controlled several distressed properties around Roanoke.
“Old abandoned houses he had around town that he bought for a song, condemned or whatever,” Hunt said. “Then he would take apart other houses and use these three or four as warehouses. He’d fill them with old doors; plumbing; handrails; window frames; piles of toilets; bathtubs — all that stuff. He’d save all this stuff to keep it out of the landfill.”
To what end?
“I guess he’d resell it or he’d get jobs to remodel for people and use these spare parts. He was big into recycling.”
Heard’s enterprise has been characterized as a Black Dog Salvage kind of operation before there were such.
“That’s a good description,” Hunt said. “He was a really interesting character. I spent a lot of time with him.”
Whereof the Buchanan depot? Take your pick: Bedford, Kentucky, a dilapidated residence in the old part of Roanoke?
Or blown to the four winds.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.