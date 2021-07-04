WOYM: A foundation remains, and so does the mystery of Buchanan train depot's fate

Lynne Victorine, a friend of Heard’s, remembered a conversation with him about the depot project before his death in 2011. As previously reported here, she recalled him saying he had a deal with Explore to move the depot there but that had fallen through and he consequently intended to keep the materials for resale through his architectural salvage business.

Heard had been working as a builder for Explore then too. Potential conflicts of interest aside, details of a deal for his business to move the depot to Explore are murky. Bern Ewert, in charge at Explore then, remembers nothing about an effort to move the depot there, he has said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for Gary Hunt, whose fame extends to his international charitable work as Bookbag Santa, also has carpentry skills. From that standpoint, his knowledge of Heard and his work carries perspective.

“He was one of these people who really was as good as he thought he was,” said Hunt, who knew Heard for 30 years. “He was an historian and he knew all about carpentry and old techniques, ancient framing compared to modern framing, all that kind of stuff. He was a real interesting person to talk to.

“I think he put off some people because he came across as a know-it-all. Well, he did.”