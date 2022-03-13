WOYM: A newcomer to Roanoke discovers family ties to the city's early boom years

An unexpected discovery of previous family ties to Roanoke recently startled a current resident, prompting her to want to know more.

Q: What is known about Crozer Iron and Steel Co., a defunct Roanoke business that operated around the turn of the 20th century?

Nancy Roeder Trussell

A: To the question shortly but first the interesting story of what prompted the query to begin with.

Nancy Trussell moved to the city seven years ago “after living all over the country,” she wrote in an email.

The motivation for moving here?

“We believe we had zero connection to this city — we just fell in love with the mountains.”

The mountains have always been here. The family connection took a while to emerge. It seems the questioner’s sister was researching family history recently in Philadelphia when she discovered that Samuel Aldrich Crozer, their great-great-great-grandfather, had business ties to Roanoke.

That sparked the curiosity of the current resident, who was particularly interested in the location of the business.

According to the 1898 City Directory, the furnace was on the part of Norfolk and Western Railway’s yards at the corner of Ninth Street. Madeline Forbes and Irma Moseley have it near the confluence of Glade and Tinker Creeks in their history of Vinton. That was just a fraction of the Crozer operations in Virginia.

(As an aside, the name was incorrectly spelled in the Directory and by historian Raymond Barnes among others including an earlier column here as “Crozier.” The business was variously identified elsewhere as Crozer Iron and Steel Works and Crozer Steel and Iron depending on the source.)

Not only did the Chester, Pennsylvania-based Crozer own the furnace but also the Upland Coal and Coke of Roanoke, a controlling stake in the Roanoke and Southern Railway Co., and “thousands of acres of land in the Virginias,” according to his June 29, 1910, obituary in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The acreage in Virginia and West Virginia comprised “productive coal fields,” reads a biographical sketch in “One Hundred Years, The Delaware County National Bank Chester, PA 1814-1914,)” an institution Crozer was identified as first president.

Crozer, a tycoon of the first order — “an enormous fortune which makes the Crozer family one of the richest in this section of the country,” read his obit — also owned what was described in the sketch as “exceedingly valuable real estate” in Roanoke, Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities. One of his properties in downtown Philly was the Crozer Building.

Gilded Age indeed, the gentleman had a knack for business. Part of that came with his upbringing by John Price Crozer (1793-1866), who built a Pennsylvania cotton milling empire that at its peak operated three mills with a collective appetite for ninety bales of cotton to produce 82 cases of weekly output, according to John W. Jordan’s 1914 history of Delaware County.

Samuel Crozer divided an inheritance with three brothers, his share being one of the mills. It was a natural fit for him given that he was made partner in the business at age 20, a station he enjoyed for 19 years until the death of the senior.

Despite sundry late 19th century financial panics the cotton mill had “never been idle.”

As for the Roanoke & Southern — some wag dubbed it the Pumpkin Vine line — it was completed in 1891 to connect Roanoke and Winston-Salem and operated as a private enterprise until being absorbed by the Norfolk and Western, which had been the plan all along, in 1896.

Then there was the Roanoke furnace, opened in 1882 and expanded in 1889, according to Patrick Dalton Dickerson’s 2011 master’s theses for James Madison University “The Virginia Iron, Coal, and Coke company and the growth and decline of Southern Appalachia ’s iron industry: 1880-1930.”

“Crozer’s company operated two furnaces employing six Whitwell stoves fueled by Pocahontas coke to reduce local hematite ores,” Dickerson wrote, adding that by the turn of the century the product line expanded from foundry and forge pig iron to include locks, engine, carriage and bridge works. Sales representatives waved the flag in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

The concern that was the subject of the Dickerson paper was organized chiefly by a Carroll County man born in 1857 named George L. Carter, who rose from humble commercial beginnings as a Hillsville store clerk to an executive position with Wythe Lead and Zinc Co. and his own private projects.

Next came a partnership with N&W contractor George T. Mills, the developer of Pulaski’s Dora Iron Furnace. Any doubt one may have about the iron content of that county’s real estate need only to trout fish for a morning in downtown Pulaski’s Peak Creek.

Mills died before Dora, begun in 1891, was finished but by that time, the enterprising Carter had been appointed vice president/general manager. Through the rest of the decade, Carter expanded holdings to four more charcoal furnaces along Cripple Creek in Wythe County, coincidentally another of today’s better trout fisheries.

Financial panics be damned, Carter borrowed heavily to expand taking on Wise County coal mining interest to keep the flames burning hot. Successfully seeking assistance from New York banking interests, Carter staged his takeover of Crozer in 1898.

That company’s namesake continued enterprises elsewhere as well as concentrating on his life’s work in philanthropy on behalf of the Baptist Church. Among good works was founding of Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, Pennsylvania, an institution that succeeded a Normal School at the same location established by his father in 1858.

Other contributions include longstanding executive positions at Pennsylvania’s Training School for Feeble Minded Children and the Deaf and Dumb Asylum of Philadelphia. Another title was board of trustees president at the seminary. Establishment of multiple churches was also in his portfolio.

After all that, he still had time to cross the Atlantic “eighty-odd times, and had visited all sections of the East, save China, Japan, and India, and the great islands of the Indian Ocean. In the Western Hemisphere, his journeys have been through all sections of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the West Indies,” his biography noted.

Death came at age 84, the culprit identified as “an affection of the heart” in the words of the Philly paper.

Prior personal visits to properties in what was then being called the Magic City are unclear. Certainly he would be delighted to know resident relatives are reading about his good deeds in the local newspaper 112 years later.

If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.