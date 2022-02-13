WOYM: All you need is a library card to open up gateways to source documents of local history

In the wake of the Civil War that ended two years previously, Virginia was still under military rule in 1867. Elections that year were scheduled for Oct. 22. Voter rolls that survived provide more than a few interesting insights.

One such illumination was provided by documents that listed voters for two classifications of eligible males in each of the four magisterial districts of Roanoke County and its counterparts around the state. The shorter of the lists for Roanoke County’s 4th District poll book was organized alphabetically by surname. Under the letter “o” there were only four surnames all the same: Oliver.

The last of the four Olivers on the digital list available to modern readers was spelled “Julus” Oliver, probably because an unknown transcriber misread the elegantly florid cursive of the original 19th century roster maker. Deciphering handwriting is one of the more tedious tasks of the researcher using primary historical documents; blessed be those who even try.

That being said, there is no mistaking that the name on that 1867 short list was “Julius” Oliver. There was also no mistaking the list Oliver was on as it was labeled by hand at the top of the roster: “Poll Book of Colored Voters in Roanoke Co. Va.”

That Julius Oliver was on that list is of interest here because the progression of Oliver and his family from slavery to freedom and ultimately generational prosperity is a topic covered by previous columns.

That Mr. Oliver was a voter in 1867 is notable because that was the first year Blacks were eligible to vote in Virginia. The poll list included those who had voted. Those who did so demonstrated both their personal initiative and apparent eagerness to assume the privileges and responsibilities of previously denied citizenship.

We point this out by way of an introduction to the vast trove of books, maps, and documents available to anybody with an interest in history who has access to a computer and the internet. A bounty of useful material is available to anybody with a public library card. The card and the information to which it can lead is free.

If you’re interested enough, you could immerse yourself in the research aids available to any of us and not be heard from again for quite some time.

For the purposes of this dispatch, we’ll use the example of the Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt libraries that are all accessible through a cardholder from any of the other three. Furthermore, there also are links to libraries at state college and universities as well as the Library of Virginia and the Library of Congress and National Archives.

The local public libraries have different resources and features among them so the researcher must do some initial footwork to locate what they want. Again, the digital door to one of the libraries opens the doors of all the rest.

Digital access how-to’s are readily available. Botetourt has a nice feature called Library Academy that includes instructionals for a variety of digital research tools for such categories as genealogy and general research databases such as EBSCO and Explora.

Other tutorials covers access to the Digital Public Library of America with material from an array of institutions including the Smithsonian, National Archives, New York Public Library and many others. Another section of the tutorials covers finding “hidden gems” and other information in the United States census.

Two Library of Virginia links are particularly useful for students of the history of this state. Those links are the Document Bank of Virginia and Digitool: Digital Collections of the state library. The searchable document bank’s collections are listed A-Z as well as by topic, for example military service; African American resources; photographs; and maps and architecture

Then there is the Virginia Room of the Roanoke Library, which has digital as well as print resources concentrating on this region and continuing throughout the state.

Remember, anybody with a library card and time can take advantage of all this and more both online and in-person. Librarians at any branch are expert tour guides and assistants.

Was it clear that all of this comes for free?

Which is not to say, these riches are available at no personal cost. Just like Julius Oliver when he cast that first ballot, effort and a sense of purpose are indispensable.

If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.