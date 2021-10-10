WOYM: An easy drive between Franklin and Roanoke counties today was once an arduous journey

One ride in a sparkling new electric automobile should be enough to convince the skeptical that transportation is no longer as it used to be.

Q: My father, who was born in 1900 and grew up at Algoma in Franklin County, often spoke about the difficulty of the 11-mile trip from Boones Mill to Roanoke on the road that followed Magodee Creek for part of the journey. Why was such a drive so hard? I think that most people today have no idea what roads were like just a short time ago.

Sam Guerrant, Roanoke

A: With a vast geographic footprint including a range of features from piedmont to mountain peak laced with a network of waterways, the county’s citizens have faced and overcome transportation challenges throughout its history.

The back road from Boones Mill to Starkey in Roanoke County, Naff Road on the Franklin side of the line, once crossed rocky Magodee Creek multiple times and apparently was actually part of the creekbed for stretches.

Saunders Guerrant, the father, claimed there were 22 crossings in all, his son wrote. Another authority on the county’s history, retired physician and 1986 county bicentennial chair Francis Amos, offered a smaller but still formidable estimate of the crossings