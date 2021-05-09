WOYM: An inside story from a 1997 exhumation of a historic Roanoke Valley grave

“Nobody volunteered so I ended up telling them that I would do it,” Kingery said last week.

Perhaps one can empathize with those who preferred to leave the volunteering for such duty to others. Undismayed, Kingery pressed on.

“Somebody had to do it.”

First, Kingery’s mechanic David Graham had to grind the heads off the stove bolts that held the coffin lid fast.

“Once that was done, all that had to be done was take a hammer and chisel and open it up.”

Kingery, who is 75 and with a commensurate range of experience, was unprepared for what came next.

“When I opened it up and exposed his body — I reckon they had him embalmed — I had never smelled anything like that then or since. It wasn’t a rotten smell, but nothing like I’d ever smelled.”

It was something like the middle of the business day when the coffin was opened, so Kingery had some time to think about things as the work continued.

“I thought about 100 years or so ago, what if this guy died of some kind of disease or something?”