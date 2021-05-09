WOYM: An inside story from a 1997 exhumation of a historic Roanoke Valley grave

Almost a quarter-century ago on a breezy hilltop in northeast Roanoke two questions were posed:
What’s in the box?
Who wants to open it to find out?
The questions were part of an archaeological examination that accompanied the moving of a historic graveyard in order to make way for a construction project. The 1997 exhuming and re-interment of the Oliver family cemetery from the shadow of Read Mountain to Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton was recapitulated here earlier.
Not presented then were details of the event that arrived subsequently by telephone call. Now available is testimony from a participant who was the first to answer both of the questions presented at the start of the current discussion.
Kingery Brothers excavating, which is celebrating its 50th year in business, handled the heavy lifting in the Oliver re-interment.
Founder Randy Kingery was in charge of the three-man digging crew that day. He was the first to lift the lid on the weirdly outlandish mummy-shaped cast iron coffin, the only one of the nine they found there, which contained the well-preserved remains of head of the family Yelverton Neal Oliver.
But before anybody could identify who the casket’s resident was, Kingery had to answer the second question, the one about lifting the lid.
“Nobody volunteered so I ended up telling them that I would do it,” Kingery said last week.
Perhaps one can empathize with those who preferred to leave the volunteering for such duty to others. Undismayed, Kingery pressed on.
“Somebody had to do it.”
First, Kingery’s mechanic David Graham had to grind the heads off the stove bolts that held the coffin lid fast.
“Once that was done, all that had to be done was take a hammer and chisel and open it up.”
Kingery, who is 75 and with a commensurate range of experience, was unprepared for what came next.
“When I opened it up and exposed his body — I reckon they had him embalmed — I had never smelled anything like that then or since. It wasn’t a rotten smell, but nothing like I’d ever smelled.”
It was something like the middle of the business day when the coffin was opened, so Kingery had some time to think about things as the work continued.
“I thought about 100 years or so ago, what if this guy died of some kind of disease or something?”
The Oliver obituary that appeared in a May 1857 edition of the Lynchburg newspaper described a sudden death in bed at home at the family manor of Monterey. Some sort of deadly pathogen as a potential cause of fatality was not mentioned.
Of course, Kingery didn’t know that over a century later. Whether it was an allergic reaction, or nerves, or something else, Kingery said he started itching as the day went on. The bath he took that night came none too soon. The accompanying scrub was described as vigorous.
By the way, the thought of 100-plus-year-old pathogen rising from the grave like some sort of pestilential phoenix has occurred to other grave re-diggers. In 2011, a corpse was unearthed in Queens, New York, during an urban construction project. Initial suspicion was a lost murder victim had been found.
Further examination of the deceased revealed the alarming fact that the woman had perished from smallpox. The project was halted and federal Centers for Disease Control, and Prevention was summoned. The conclusion, a relief, was the pathogen had not survived the estimated 160-year-old burial.
Which brings us back to the aged remains of Yelverton Oliver. The woman in Queens, who the forensics guys determined had been a 26-year-old African American, similarly had been buried in a mummy-shaped cast iron casket, which at the time flummoxed the on-site experts, according to a 2018 account of the episode by Nancy Bilyeau for thevintagenews.com.
Part of this was echoed during the Oliver job. The man’s iron casket was described as unusual with little more accompanying information.
As it turns out, Oliver and the woman in Queens were both buried in what were known as Fisk caskets. Submitted with patent application No. 5920 Nov. 14, 1848, by Almond D. Fisk of New York City, the caskets enjoyed a brief commercial life “intended to aid the death industry and public health in general via the airtight preservation of the dead,” according to a history of the bolt-tight boxes at burialsandbeyond.com.
The simple design and build of the coffin had a reason behind it which was “intended to preserve the body in cases of delayed burial, prolonged periods of travel and also to keep all bodily effluence and disease contained within.”
Given that such menaces as smallpox and cholera were rampant in 19th century America and graveyard sanitation, particularly in large urban cemeteries, was becoming problematic, the reasoning behind the quirky caskets becomes more apparent.
“Was it new?” the article asked. “Absolutely. Was it useful? Arguably. Was it popular? Not in the slightest.”
Maybe expense had something to do with poor sales. Simple as they were, given the material cost and assembly time, the caskets couldn’t have been cheap. There were other issues, spontaneous explosion of the contents being one.
An 1868 account in the Cincinnati Enquirer of a funeral featuring a Fisk coffin provides helpful details of the consequences of gas buildup (part of the decomposition process) in a confined space.
The account describes a funeral scene in which the coffin-encased guest of honor could be viewed by attendees through a glass window over the face (many of the Fisk coffins thoughtfully were provided with such a feature to enhance better viewing).
By and by as services continued, witnesses noted the facial features of the deceased begin to change in a disconcerting manner. The veins on the forehead began to swell then bulge dreadfully. The entire face swelled. The eyes and mouth partially opened. The face gained a “wrathful, horrifying expression that was painful to look upon.” Strange noises from within the coffin were noted. “Women shrieked and fainted” as a cloth was hastily draped on the casket and further viewing forbidden.
A day or so later, an explosion shattered the coffin glass. The blown-up visage and accompanying smell were described by the newspaper, shall we say, colorfully.
In any event, Mr. Oliver suffered no such fate.
“Looked like he’d been dead about a week,” Kingery said.
How many heavy equipment operators would be capable of handling that kind of sensitive job with such grace?
“I was honored to be part of it,” he said.
