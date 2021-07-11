WOYM: An interest in railroads, and writing, led to a lifelong vocation for Richlands lad

The menu of Tazewell County youth amusements being all but limitless, one a little less taken by the romance of riding the rods might have chosen to dampen a line in the aforementioned river. The smallmouth therein are ferocious tail dancers at this time of year, but that’s a topic for another day.

Back in Richlands, the passenger train on the return track from Norton had a schedule to keep.

“The return trip passed through Richlands between 5 and 6 p.m. each day. From our house on Lee Street, I could hear the whistle when the train was approaching Raven, about five miles away, and then watch the headlight coming up the valley and into town.”

As you have probably already inferred, the impression the to-and-fro of these daily excursions made on the young man was profound. The end of the line in this instance was anything but an instance of trite phrasing.

“The steam locomotive, No. 578, was retired in January or February and given to a museum in Ohio. The train itself was discontinued a few months later.”

The news came hard as the limestone ballast supporting the railroad tracks. Not long after, he was prompted to act. Along with a love of railroading, he had another emerging passion that was to serve him well.