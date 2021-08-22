WOYM: Are Virginia's antique license plates a vintage tax dodge?

As for those who sport Montana plates on their Bugatti but have a mailing address 1,000 miles from Bozeman, Doug DeMuro explained how the dodge works in a 2013 blog post at The Truth About Cars site.

First, he offered a caveat to his explanation for an abundance of pricey rides with Montana plates by predicting his views will alienate “the wealthy exotic car owner and Montana attorney readership, but perhaps gain a following among county tax commissioners.”

To summarize:

Montana has no sales tax. DeMuro glibly posited that is a tacit admission the state has all the money it needs “which possibly explains why they went without speed limits for several years: they couldn’t afford the signs.”

Remember the Bugatti? Note the publication date as the reporter uses a Veyron model and the Georgia tax code for an example. The manufacturer’s suggested price for a Veyron is a modest $1.7 million, taxed at Georgia’s rate of 7% amounting to a bill for $119,000.

If the car were owned in Montana, there would be no sales tax, the cost to put the car on the road is thus limited to a few dollars for licensing and related fees. In sum, big savings from what the whole transaction would cost in the less-than-peachy state for tax purposes on the other side of the country.