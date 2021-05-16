WOYM: Backhoe memories from search for Native American site along Roanoke River

Typical of any business, one profit generator can lead to another at newspapers.
On the side of the enterprise that generates journalism, knowledge is mined profitably and shared with the newspaper’s customers. Such process almost inevitably sparks interest in continued examination.
So it has been here when a simple question about the history of Ole Monterey Golf Club led to historic vignettes concerning horseracing, gambling, interstate commerce, funeral practices, excavation, and archaeology.
The last three categories of study involved Kingery Brothers Excavating of Roanoke, the contractor charged with the delicate work of the 1997 exhuming the Oliver family cemetery in order for it to be relocated in safe haven at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The Olivers were the founders of the antebellum Monterey estate that predated the golf course.
As for the Kingerys, Randy and brother Wayne founded a digging business currently celebrating a half-century in operation. As it turned out, the contract that produced the delicate work at Monterey led to another one of similar delicacy a few years later.
When the Army Corps of Engineers engaged in the big Roanoke River flood reduction project in the early years of the current century, part of the job involved locating and categorizing burial grounds and other artifacts of the original Native American residents of the valley.
That work was recapped in this space some months ago.
The archaeological aspect of the job was overseen by investigative specialists TRC Garrow & Associates, the same outfit that handled the Oliver job. When the Corps swung into action at the river, Garrow made a phone call and the association with the subcontracting Kingery Bros. was revived.
Randy Kingery and crew handled the Oliver dig. The boss also had the pleasure of being the first living individual to be reintroduced to head of family Yelverton Oliver, he at that point in a mummified posture. Kingery lifted the lid on the airtight cast iron casket after it was unearthed, an episode detailed here previously.
When time came to go to work on the river in the general environs of the old Viscose plant, the job went to the next generation of heavy machinery-operating Kingerys, son Keith.
On and off for five years, Keith was on the levers of the specialized excavating backhoe it took to uncover sundry sites along the river where artifacts were suspected to be.
“I had a backhoe with a 3-foot bucket that we had our mechanic cut the teeth off so we had a nice sharp straight edge to work with,” said Keith Kingery, 45. “I scraped along with it. The archaeologists used trowels. It was like a big trowel on my backhoe.”
The process was meticulous.
“What I called topsoil, they called ‘Horizon A.’ They’d be looking for what they called a ‘feature.’”
For instance, as he scraped a layer, he might come to a patch of yellowish sand.
“We’d then come on what they called a feature, which would be like a round, dark circle. What that is could be a burial or a fire pit or a trash pit.”
Sitting at the controls of a backhoe all day, Keith Kingery had plenty of time to analyze the process.
“I would have thought they would have been throwing their trash in the river, but that isn’t what they did. They buried it.”
At first, he expected they’d be unearthing a lot of debris such as arrow and spearheads and other such stone age artifacts. To his surprise, not much of that material was intact. The archaeologists told him that was because they were working at the site of a village. Hunters would disperse into the countryside, leaving remains of the arrowhead making process in shards later to be discarded at the work location.
The archaeological crew did find graves.
“I think we found about 12 of them. There was not much left, maybe teeth and big bones like the femur. It wasn’t like a cemetery. They’d just put them in a hole and cover it up.”
The most interesting of these graves they dug up, the deceased had been covered up sitting with legs crossed. When they came to the gent’s skull while digging, they first thought they’d uncovered the remains of a turtle shell.
Incidentally, Randy Kingery was listening in on the recollection, remarking occasionally that he was hearing information from the job he’d never heard before.
According to a historic marker on 13th Street across from the sewage treatment plant, the surrounding floodplain had seen “at least ten thousand years of periodic use by Native Americans.” The site is known as the Buzzard Rock Native American Settlement.
Speculation is that may be the site of the fabled Totera Town. The Totera were a Siouan-speaking community said to be allied with the larger Monacan and other central and Western Virginia tribes.
Tom Klatka of the local office of the state Department of Historic Resources, who was a frequent visitor during the big flood control project, believes the best evidence is Totera Town was where Graham-White and the Moyer Sports Complex across the street in Salem is.
Researchers Jim Glanville and Ryan Mays in 2012 cited 19 different published theories of locations for Totera Town. Given that level of apparent activity in the area, it seems surprising that the Kingery job produced only a dozen or so graves. Keith Kingery speculated the reason for that was the narrow confines of where they searched.
“There could be a massive amount back in there where that bench-cut field is,” he said.
Once the project was completed and all that was found organized and packed up, it was all sent to a central depository in Mississippi for safekeeping, Klatka reported last year. Such storage was less than ideal in his opinion, he said then.
“I do not like that at all because I would like to have access to that material.”
