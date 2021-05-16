WOYM: Backhoe memories from search for Native American site along Roanoke River

“What I called topsoil, they called ‘Horizon A.’ They’d be looking for what they called a ‘feature.’”

For instance, as he scraped a layer, he might come to a patch of yellowish sand.

“We’d then come on what they called a feature, which would be like a round, dark circle. What that is could be a burial or a fire pit or a trash pit.”

Sitting at the controls of a backhoe all day, Keith Kingery had plenty of time to analyze the process.

“I would have thought they would have been throwing their trash in the river, but that isn’t what they did. They buried it.”

At first, he expected they’d be unearthing a lot of debris such as arrow and spearheads and other such stone age artifacts. To his surprise, not much of that material was intact. The archaeologists told him that was because they were working at the site of a village. Hunters would disperse into the countryside, leaving remains of the arrowhead making process in shards later to be discarded at the work location.

The archaeological crew did find graves.