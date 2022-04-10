WOYM: Big bet on iron industry in Southwest Virginia proved a bad one

Dark clouds forming; distant thunder sounding; a chilly breeze — a somber backdrop influenced the choice of topics for this week’s submission. Thus a sad story is at hand.

In previous columns detailing the dealings of the Crozer Iron Co., a out-of-town financed Roanoke industry operating just prior to the turn of the 20th century, another story suggested itself. That is of Carroll County, Virginia-born George L. Carter, whose rise and fall with the company that absorbed Crozer will be sketched out shortly.

Carter’s story drew the attention of researcher Patrick Dalton Dickerson, whose 2012 James Madison University Master’s thesis “The Virginia Iron, Coal & Coke Company and the Growth and Decline of Southern Appalachia’s Iron Industry: 1880-1930” uses Carter’s story as a backdrop.

As warned previously, Carter’s business life turned tear-jerker, as we shall see, in some ways that could have been expected. As anybody who knows anything about the history of U.S. extraction enterprises understands, boom or bust is written on every page.

As Dickerson tells it, Carter was born of a well-to-do farming family in 1857. No farm interested him. The only dirt under his fingernails came from reading ledgers, business reports, and his bank book.

First a clerk in a local store, Carter’s ambition and cleverness with numbers and accounting practices led him into partnership with a contractor for the Norfolk & Western Railway that resulted in the development of the Dora Iron Furnace in Pulaski.

Success with that enterprise plus a productive relationship with the N&W led Carter to expand operations into Roanoke, just then in the early stages of fabulous growth. The way he did it was to purchase Crozer Iron from its Pennsylvania-based absentee owner. Crozer was founded in 1882 and expanded in 1889.

The consolidation under the banner of Carter Coal & Iron Co. was one of a series of such mergers then taking place in the larger context of the South’s post-Reconstruction industrial transformation.

The formation of Carter Coal & Iron “began the rapid series of mergers and expansion” that led to the birth of Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke, Dickerson wrote.

Although by this time Carter had accumulated a substantial personal fortune, investment in his expanding business required outside financing. That led Carter to New York and the firm of Moore & Schley, an investment bank that had been looking for a way to expand its interest in iron manufacture.

Carter’s company was an attractive buy both for its existing production and business as well as its extensive holdings in the coalfields of Virginia and West Virginia that provided the fuel for the furnaces. Carter agreed to a deal that sold his company to the investment firm and landed him a position as president of what would become the much larger Virginia Iron, Coal, and Coke.

The resulting merger consolidated “nearly the entire iron industry of southwest Virginia and east Tennessee,” Dickerson wrote.

The New York underwriters of the new venture spent $10 million, a huge sum. Holdings as enumerated by Dickerson were substantial when organized in 1899: 15 blast furnaces good for production of 500,000 pounds of pig iron; two rolling mills and planned steel works; cast iron pipe works; a sawmill; grist mills; “hundreds” of coke ovens; and ownership or rights to 125,000 acres that included iron ore, limestone, and coal properties.

Moore & Schley gambled on what turned out to be a bad hand. Major iron production in the central Appalachians was doomed to failure. By the 1920s the entire pig iron industry of Southwest Virginia and east Tennessee had been eclipsed by that elsewhere in the Great Lakes and western Pennsylvania regions.

“On top of having a more established industrial base, these regions were taking advantage of being situated between the rich ore beds of the Lake Superior region and the rich coal deposits of southern Appalachia,” Dickerson wrote.

As steel development outpaced iron, pig iron produced in these northern regions was found to be better suited to Bessemer and open-hearth furnace steel production.

Carter’s downfall came swiftly as the ultimate shortcomings of his managerial ability were exposed. For a variety of reasons, within two years Virginia Iron, Coal, and Coke was struggling and had fallen into receivership.

Lack of profitability was of course a big problem for Carter. So was something else: him. According to Dickerson “Carter’s personality aggravated the situation: over the course of his career he had a tendency to turn friends into enemies, and his tenure at VIC&CC was no exception.”

When business troubles loomed, Carter found little support among the big city investors. Once the company went into receivership, he was forced out.

By the 1920s, the company had turned almost entirely to coal production and so lived on for a number of years after.

As for Carter, his spectacular rise from humble professional beginnings to would-be iron magnate and the subsequent precipitous fall had all the classic elements of tragedy. By nature, tragedy is a sad story. As promised, we delivered.

But not to leave readers in melancholy, Carter did have a comeback story. Dickerson credited him after his parting with Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke with helping spearhead development of the Carolina, Clinchfield, and Ohio Railroad and also a successful rebirth of Carter Coal. He died in 1936.

Sounds like he turned out to be one of the richer residents of the graveyard.

