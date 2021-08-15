WOYM: Carpet plant part of 20th century rebound of Rockbridge County's Glasgow

One storyline that parallels that of Glasgow itself is Lees Carpet, founded 1935. Now a part of Mohawk Industries, the plant has been through the proverbial bad times and good. Those who believed in a winning bet on a carpet factory launched during the Great Depression had every bit or more gumption than the poohbahs of the Rockbridge Co. did decades before.

“The determination to build a completely new carpet mill in the South at a time this country was in the depths of the Great Depression took courage and foresight,” proclaimed the literature accompanying the 75-year anniversary of the plant in 2010 and provided by librarian Slough.

The company changed hands several times after its founding by James Lees & Sons of Philadelphia. Mohawk acquired it in 2003.

“We have been very impressed with the operation of Lees,” Mohawk Chairman and CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum said in the announcement of the acquisition. “The company has creative, hard-working employees that have developed one of the most successful commercial carpet companies in the industry.”