WOYM: Complicated family lines and slavery tie into oral history from Roanoke Valley

The story picks up on the other side of the mountain.
The current travelogue began at the 17th tee at Ole Monterey Golf Club before lurching through Nottoway County and onto Bedford, Lynchburg, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Louisville and New Orleans before ending for the time being at the Oliver family’s wind-blown hilltop cemetery right back here in Roanoke.
May the immediate members of the Yelverton Oliver family continue in tranquil repose at their current address at Vinton’s Mountain View Cemetery. Our attention now turns to a reconstructed narrative of a likely member of a family long associated with the Olivers.
The researcher who pieced together the following oral history is a property owner on the Botetourt County side of Read Mountain from Monterey. Michael Beahm is a self-described “semi-retired farmer” whose maternal ancestors go back “multiple generations” locally. The family owns property in both Botetourt and Roanoke.
Doing deed work on said real estate enabled him to knit together a speculative partial biography of an old Roanoke County neighbor of theirs named James S.W. Oliver.
“James was African American and was the third generation on the property,” Beahm wrote in an email. “James was a bachelor and close to my Grandmother Sanderson’s age, which would mean he was born around 1894 and died best I can recall around 1984 or ‘85.”
Family lines got complicated in old Virginia. Any chance this Oliver was related to the rich white horsemen and speculators of the same name who built Monterey?
Related by blood, we don’t know. Related by other bonds, apparently, in Beahm’s view.
“I was told by my family that James’ grandfather was a slave and had been the property of the original owners of Monterey whose names I was never sure of.”
At which point the researcher noticed an overlap of family origins. As detailed here in previous reporting, the Charles Oliver family, of which Yelverton was a son, moved from Nottoway County to the shadow of Read Mountain in 1823.
“The story I heard,” Beahm wrote about his old neighbor, “was his grandfather or other ancestors were originally from Nottoway County and had been sent here during the Civil War to assist the Roanoke relatives. Upon the end of the war and freedom the family remained in Roanoke.”
Some of the Beahm property is pasture bounded by Old Mountain Road and the Norfolk Southern tracks.
“I had always known that my Grandfather Sanderson purchased the land from the Oliver family.”
That would be the Black Olivers.
“As I understood the wording the Oliver family had originally purchased the property from my great-great grandfather Caleb Niningar.”
Further investigation revealed that the land, part of a large tract, had been sold in 1857 by the Olivers, the Yelverton Olivers. Given the thoroughbred racing impresario died that same year, and that business had been bad and debts mounting at the end, the quick estate sale was probably a means of settling some of the financial messiness.
The land subsequently changed hands several times before being bought by Caleb Niningar in 1880. A year later, he sold it to P.W. Oliver, whose family apparently once had been property of the white Olivers.
This particular swift transaction 28 years after human bondage was ended here by the Emancipation Proclamation was no coincidence, in Beahm’s estimation.
“I have to speculate Caleb may have purchased the land for the sole purpose of reselling to the Olivers. Caleb was what then would have been German Baptist and later Church of the Brethren — hence opposed to slavery and I assume sympathetic to former slaves.”
P.W. Oliver’s son was Junius. James S.W. Oliver, whose old home sets unoccupied “but in decent shape” at the corner of Old Mountain Road and Shadwell Drive, was of the next generation.
Beahm recalls the lifelong bachelor as one of five children, two boys. The researcher knew of an Oliver brother who worked for the post office in Washington, D.C. The sisters stayed around here and there were a couple of nieces and nephews, to Beahm’s recollection.
“Point being I have no idea of living descendants.”
So it goes with unwritten history.
“I can tell numerous stories and since what I have relayed is all oral, everything may be just stories. The title search is accurate and I guess available to anyone.”
That’s story enough.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
