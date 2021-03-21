WOYM: Complicated family lines and slavery tie into oral history from Roanoke Valley

Further investigation revealed that the land, part of a large tract, had been sold in 1857 by the Olivers, the Yelverton Olivers. Given the thoroughbred racing impresario died that same year, and that business had been bad and debts mounting at the end, the quick estate sale was probably a means of settling some of the financial messiness.

The land subsequently changed hands several times before being bought by Caleb Niningar in 1880. A year later, he sold it to P.W. Oliver, whose family apparently once had been property of the white Olivers.

This particular swift transaction 28 years after human bondage was ended here by the Emancipation Proclamation was no coincidence, in Beahm’s estimation.

“I have to speculate Caleb may have purchased the land for the sole purpose of reselling to the Olivers. Caleb was what then would have been German Baptist and later Church of the Brethren — hence opposed to slavery and I assume sympathetic to former slaves.”

P.W. Oliver’s son was Junius. James S.W. Oliver, whose old home sets unoccupied “but in decent shape” at the corner of Old Mountain Road and Shadwell Drive, was of the next generation.