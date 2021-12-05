WOYM: Consider supporting the Roanoke region's historical societies, repositories of so many answers

When the end came for the first iteration of Explore, those materials “were donated to other nonprofits. One was a structure rebuilt in Craig County in New Castle. I went out there to see it and almost cried. It’s right there on the main street.”

Elsewhere, two more structures went to Botetourt County. In Craig County, she said it was more accurate to count 1 ½ structures that previously had been at Explore.

“Not all the houses were completely rebuilt. Once you started taking them down, you might only have been left with half of it being usable material.”

Choices for the ultimate destination of the old structures largely came down to one condition.

“We were putting them where we knew people were going to use them. Roanoke College for examble used some of our support beams in the reconstruction of some of the college’s historic structures. We wanted to make sure these materials were in the hands of people who would share them with the public.”