WOYM: Consider supporting the Roanoke region's historical societies, repositories of so many answers

Regret has visited the answer desk.
A recent dispatch took an ill-tempered tone in discussing local holiday decorating and musical schedules and practices. The regret centers on the frank admission that the pursuit of holiday harmony and happiness is a sacred right.
Henceforth the pledge here is to support those who sing and decorate for the season in joy and peace.
So to make amends for previous smart aleck remarks about sundry holiday customs, the change of heart answer desk urges readers in the spirit of the season to support the region’s numerous historical societies as well as the wide range of corresponding museums and exhibits great and small.
One way to do so is to consider the good work of the myriad local historians, preservationists, archivists, genealogists and the like during your holiday gift giving.
In addition to direct contributions and memberships, these societies and museums often raise operating revenues with various sorts of merchandise sales to the public. Holiday themes are popular.
Here are but two examples of the many available buying opportunities.
The first is offered by Salem Museum at the Williams-Brown House at 801 E. Main St. as part of it collection of locally inspired Christmas ornaments.
The latest in the series of ornaments honor Salem Fair, touted as the largest in the state. The ornament is brass 2.75 inches in diameter decorated with colorful renderings of the fair’s ferris wheel and a blue prize ribbon.
Previous and still available ornaments include depictions of Gen. Andrew Lewis; the old Roanoke County Courthouse now part of Roanoke College; and Salem’s farmers’ market. More at 540-389-6760 and https://salemmuseum.org/.
The Vinton History Museum at 210 E. Jackson Ave. has ornaments for sale as well, one depicting the old Vinton train depot and the other old William Byrd High. Phone at the museum is 540-342-8634 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and first Saturday of the month. Information is also at https://www.vintonhistorymuseum.org/.
Salem and Vinton are but two examples of the many groups and institutions dedicated to researching and documenting the region’s heritage.
Those volunteer-led groups came to mind during a recent visit to the Vinton Museum on a research project. While there, an instance of serendipity — not an unusual occurrence here at the desk — arose. That was the discovery that the Vinton society’s treasurer, Debbie Pitts, had a key administrative role as the first Explore Park era was wrapping up in the 1990s.
Pitts was in charge of the paperwork detailing the park’s collection of historic buildings and materials that had been donated in hopes of reconstructing a representation of an imagined Blue Ridge frontier community.
Said settlement was never built in full on site. Years later, questions arose as to what happened to some of those old donated or otherwise acquired joists, window frames, and flooring? The whereabouts of one particular set of missing materials originated at the old Buchanan train depot. The subsequent investigation into the fate of those architectural artifacts sparked a considerable amount of attention in this space to no conclusive avail.
Debbie Pitts probably has the last word on the subject of the vanished materials. Pitts worked at Explore, now part of Roanoke County’s park system, in its last working days as a nonprofit living history concept.
“When we closed Explore, we donated artifacts to other museums,” she said. “There is no depot there. There was never a depot there during my time.”
She had a unique perspective on the matter.
“I did a complete inventory of what we had. I knew we had seven buildings that had been disassembled in storage. I knew exactly what they were. They were all documented. “
When the end came for the first iteration of Explore, those materials “were donated to other nonprofits. One was a structure rebuilt in Craig County in New Castle. I went out there to see it and almost cried. It’s right there on the main street.”
Elsewhere, two more structures went to Botetourt County. In Craig County, she said it was more accurate to count 1 ½ structures that previously had been at Explore.
“Not all the houses were completely rebuilt. Once you started taking them down, you might only have been left with half of it being usable material.”
Choices for the ultimate destination of the old structures largely came down to one condition.
“We were putting them where we knew people were going to use them. Roanoke College for examble used some of our support beams in the reconstruction of some of the college’s historic structures. We wanted to make sure these materials were in the hands of people who would share them with the public.”
As for the Buchanan depot, the most likely theory for the missing structural materials centered on the late Ren Heard. He was Explore’s one-time building restoration specialist whose crew took down the original depot building and removed the materials from that site.
Heard had an apparent falling out with Explore officials and opted to keep the materials for his own purposes. Given Heard’s subsequent death, the ultimate fate of the Buchanan architectural artifacts may never be known.
Pitts’ theory?
“I think you got it right.”
