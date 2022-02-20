WOYM: Determined librarians, educators and a pope helped Roanoke's Gainsboro library thrive

With only 19 years left on the lease for the real estate on which the Gainsboro Branch Library rests, it’s not too soon for the city of Roanoke to start thinking about renewal discussions.

A strong negotiator should have the assignment. The lease holder is the sort of institution not to be trifled with under any circumstances.

Furthermore, count on having to instruct the city official tasked to work something out on the library lease that he or she may have to deal with the pope. As in the one whose seat of authority is at the Vatican.

The manner in which this lease was first arranged and how Pope Pius XII became part of city lore is an interesting story.

Perhaps you have heard it. Nevertheless, libraries and research being a recent topic here, that slice of Roanoke history is worth revisiting. Too, given that particular library branch is a year past its centennial in service to the Black community and surrounding locales and this is Black History Month, it’s a pleasing story to tell.

As an aside, good stories and history of all kinds, newspapers endeavor to present every day.

The source for the institutional history narrative to follow was shared by library associate Pam Young and drawn from the branch’s rich collection of materials devoted to the life of that neighborhood and beyond.

The day the library opened was Dec. 13, 1921, with the original collection of materials housed in the basement of Odd Fellows Hall at Gainsboro Road and Patton Avenue. The building later became the William A. Hunton YMCA.

Educator Lucy Addison, the Rev. A.L. James and the Rev. Lylburn L. Downing comprised the first advisory board. Ella F. Bowden was the first librarian serving until 1923 and she was followed, briefly, by Emma Lyons then Harriet Miles, in office until 1928.

That’s when Virginia Y. Lee took over. A powerhouse she was, no other word seems quite sufficient.

At once, she began to amass materials devoted to Black history and set up displays to celebrate the accomplishments of members of the community.

In addition, she corresponded with prominent Black authors outside Roanoke who then donated signed copies of their work and other materials. That trove including signed writings from Langston Hughes and James Baldwin among many other unique artifacts that are now housed in a special collection room named in honor of Librarian Lee.

So tirelessly diligent was she in her collecting zeal over more than a decade that by and by there was no more room in the basement at the Y. She went to city official to appeal for a new building.

You won’t be surprised this petition — in the era of racial segregation as a matter of law — met with “resistance,” the delicate term employed in the institutional history on file at the library.

Undeterred, she hammered away in her librarian-like way until it was agreed the city would put up $20,000 if “somehow Lee could secure the land.” The year was 1941, Pearl Harbor to come in December, when she approached the Rev. Thomas Martin at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to inquire if some sort of lease could be arranged for church property on which a library could be built. The priest was agreeable but indicated he must appeal to a higher authority.

Father Thomas assisted Lee with correspondence to the pope seeking permission to craft a lease. The pope was magnanimous. Instead of a lease, he ruled the church would donate the land for the library “for the next 99 years.”

That of course was a wonderful gesture. At the same time it must be noted Pius XII enjoyed a long and controversial reign (1939-58) during a tumultuous age. Since then many historians hold him responsible for what was blandly termed his “public silence” on knowledge of Nazi genocide. That stated, the endless list of the church’s good works in the Roanoke area is undeniable.

Back to the library, construction of the 3,050-square-foot building was completed and opened publicly May 10, 1942. Librarian Lee continued to serve an outsized role in the project by suggesting a Tudor architectural style to echo the nearby Hotel Roanoke. The design firm Eubank & Caldwell Inc. concurred and Tudor it was.

The initial collection totaled 7,000 titles. For some, apparently that was too many. It may not surprise you that city officials of a still Jim Crow society deemed not long after the opening that all the Black history Lee amassed had to go. Taking up too much room, they must have said.

It also may not startle you to find out Librarian Lee was insubordinate to those instructions. The collection went into hiding for safekeeping in the library basement. When Lee retired in 1971, she donated 3,500 items from her collection to the library.

In 1982, largely through efforts of one of Lee’s successors, Carla Lewis, the Virginia Y. Lee Collection was dedicated and its array of rare signed books, first editions and other artifacts housed in its own room at the branch.

Lewis, by the way, served for 36 years there before retiring in 2009. One of her signature innovations was the library’s extensive oral history collection. The interview recordings and transcripts are accessible by going to virginiaroom.org, digital collection tab, then browse or search neighborhood oral histories covering the whole city.

The Lee collection is considered the most extensive of its kind devoted to Black history in southwest Virginia.

Even after all that, the branch faced continued headwinds. In both 1976 and 1982, those city officials were back again suggesting the library should be closed. Who votes to close libraries?

Those efforts twice were fought back by residents of the neighborhood who said they could not live without it. The branch’s worth was further endorsed when it was chosen for first state then national historic properties registries in 1996.

Remember that the next time you stop by 15 Patton Ave. N.W. to see Langston Hughes’ work that passed from his hands to your eyes. Or to check the 1961 edition of The Addisonian, the Lucy Addison High yearbook (only 1951 and 1952 are missing from the complete series) and read a June 1978 copy of The Roanoke Tribune, journalism of the highest repute then and now.

As for Librarian Lee’s inspiration and Eubank & Caldwell execution, the Gainsboro Branch is among the most beautiful fully operational public buildings in the Roanoke Valley.

The roster of competitors is exceptionally brief.

