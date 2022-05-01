WOYM: Early Roanoke iron mogul part of a long and historic lineage

The Rev. David A. MacQueen identified two categories of the wealthy. The disappointing ones were the disengaged “idle rich” as he labeled them with the longstanding pejorative.

In that group were people “who clear their consciences by sending their money to charities and thus leaving their minds unburdened.”

By contrast are those families who give “of themselves; their constant thoughts, and a great deal of their time.”

To those well-heeled exemplars of citizenship and humanity Rev. MacQueen placed one great Pennsylvania family mentioned in this space recently. In MacQueen’s 1982 “The Crozers of Upland” the late pastor of Upland Baptist Church while tracing the family history to its early 18th century beginnings in America made a case that the Crozers were rare aristocrats indeed.

“In considering the beneficial good created by the Crozers, it must be said they did not take the easiest road in continually helping people.”

The record covers vast contributions to education, health care, missionary work, public spaces, and many other grand and noble causes.

Not to be overlooked are the many small good works of the original Crozer empire builder John P. Crozer. One of his Fourth of July traditions included treating the children of the Upland Baptist Sunday school to what he called a “feast” of ice cream, cakes, other confections, and lemonade. Another instance of his warm heart was his annual underwriting of summer excursions to the seashore, usually Atlantic City, for the municipal employees of the city of Chester, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile these Crozers consistently and successfully devised methods of making an honest buck by the vault load.

The Crozer talent to juggle public and private good to the betterment of both was in particular focus during the life of Samuel Aldrich Crozer (1825-1910) a dynamo industrialist and philanthropist. Crozer was a pioneer of Roanoke manufacturing with his Crozer Iron Works profiled here previously.

That report prompted reader Shirley McNeil to email that she had a book about the Crozers and an interesting story about its writing.

“My sister attended the Rev. MacQueen’s church,” McNeil said. “When she heard that he was coming to Roanoke to research his book she told him she had a sister there.”

MacQueen served in his post at Upland Baptist, a church built by Samuel Crozer’s father John P. Crozer, from 1947 until he retired in 1984 two years after the history of the Crozers was published. MacQueen died in 1989 according to a footnote to a biographical sketch produced for the silver anniversary of his ministry at Upland Baptist.

Before MacQueen arrived in Roanoke to do his research, a stroke of luck involving Shirley McNeil’s employer at the time and one of its vendors that just so happened to have a real estate corner marker forged at Crozer Iron. She arranged for the artifact to be given the preacher as a welcome gift and he told her it would be put on display back home at the church.

The minister/biographer looked the part, in McNeil’s recollection.

“Suit, tie, white shirt — if you saw him in a group of men, you’d think that one’s the minster.”

The details about MacQueen’s subject family included in the 112-page page book along with 33 additional pages of family trees, bibliography, and acknowledgements (including “particularly” Shirley McNeil) make good reading.

A sampling:

The first Crozers, who were Huguenot or French Protestants, arrived in America after family members were driven from their homeland by the 1685 revocation of the Edict of Nantes. The revocation by order of King Louis XIV prompted an exodus of French Protestants to other lands.

Origin of the family’s American fortunes was ground-floor Industrial Revolution interest in textile milling. After several failed efforts at other endeavors, John Crozer with backing from his sister’s husband, bought a defunct paper mill near Chester, re-equipped it with up-to-date looms and jennies, and found success. The mill opened in 1824.

Samuel, John and Sallie Crozer’s first child, was born on Christmas Day.

Among his countless charitable acts, John Crozer built a teacher training or “normal” school in Chester in 1857 that was out of business by 1861 after the institution was wracked by successive scarlet fever and smallpox epidemics. The facility was subsequently sold to the federal government for conversion as a military hospital to accommodate 945 patients. After the battle of Gettysburg in 1863, 1,700 casualties both Union and Confederate were treated there.

There were other major Crozer setbacks prior to the Civil War. John Crozer was coming home on a snowy February in 1843 when something spooked his sleigh horse whose bucking flung the cotton tycoon from his seat and into the snow with a broken thigh. He lay where he fell and could have frozen to death had not luck produced a rescuer just prior to nightfall.

Later that year, massive flooding took out three of his mills. They rebuilt at once.

When the elder Crozer was injured in the sleigh accident, he was out of work for months. His youngest son Samuel was summoned home from boarding school to manage the family’s affairs. Samuel was then 18 years old.

Samuel supervised the rebuild of the wrecked mills. When they came back on line, his father made him a full partner in the business.

The Crozers were leaders in the anti-slavery movement since “at least” 1820. Samuel’s uncle of the same name was an agent of the American Colonization Society that sought to repatriate freed slaves to an African homeland. The uncle accompanied the first such return voyage to the continent. After losing a quarter of its passengers to disease en route, 60 would-be colonists arrived on the west coast of Africa and were provided with what they needed to establish new homes. Such were the origins of the present nation of Liberia.

Samuel A. Crozer parlayed his share of the cotton mill empire he co-owned with his brothers into the furnace at Roanoke and related enterprises; vast coalfields in Virginia and West Virginia; substantial holdings in at least three railroads including the early Norfolk and Western; partnered in a natural gas provider for municipal lighting; and owned valuable downtown real estate in several American cities including Philadelphia and Chicago. Some of what he owned in Chicago was lost during the Great Chicago fire.

In addition to all that, he founded the Crozer Seminary and was president for over 40 years of the Pennsylvania Institute for Feeble-Minded Children. A future student at Crozer Seminary: Martin Luther King Jr.

Subsequent generations of Crozers solidified the family’s status as American royalty. Intermarriage led to links with the DuPonts, Ludlows, Latrobes, Auchinclosses, Sailers and Beales.

Lana Allaire DuPont, whose mother was a Crozer, was the first female member of the U.S. Olympic Equestrian team and was part of the silver medal squad at the 1964 Tokyo Games. Her mother, also named Allaire, bred thoroughbred horses one of whom was Kelso, considered one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.