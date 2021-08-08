WOYM: Glasgow's early boomtown days were cut short by financial Panic of 1893

The 1892 opening night gala for the officially named Glasgow Inn (we are told it was popularly known as the Rockbridge Hotel in recognition of its developer) was said to include visitors from across the United States and as many as a dozen foreign countries.

Here’s the tear-stained part of the saga.

The hotel had not been long open before bank officials arrived with bad news. The Reading Railroad had failed. Other railroads and the banks that depended on them were going down. The great Panic of 1893 was gathering momentum and the debtors of the Glasgow Inn were rolled right up with it.

Down went the Rockbridge Co.

A crisp slam went the doors of the lavish hotel.

The hotel’s fate was tied up in the courts for 14 years before a group put together the money to buy. The deal closed at $10,000.

Part of the neglected building was soon demolished. The remains took turns as residences, an African American school, and a barn before being torn down for good to make way for residential development.

So bound for glory Glasgow never happened. What did was one story of grit, determination, and courage after another from the stout-hearted citizenry that never left.