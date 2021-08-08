WOYM: Glasgow's early boomtown days were cut short by financial Panic of 1893

The end of summer is the season of faded romance and disappointed hopes. Reach for a fresh handkerchief. Heartbreak is today’s topic.
Q: Growing up in the 1940s in Amherst, we would visit my grandmother in Salem. Often, our choice of routes took us through Glasgow. Passing through town, my father would point out that it was once a boomtown that had gone into sudden decline. He told us about an upscale hotel that was built then but forced to close in the sudden downturn. He’d point out the lot where the hotel had once stood. What sparked this boom and bust and what happened with the hotel?
Tom Littrell
Galax
A: Can’t miss.
A goldmine producing lavish wealth in the absence of ore.
What can go wrong?
So certainly believed the grandees of the Glasgow Improvement Co., the Rockbridge Co., and the West End Co. who partnered in an extensive late 19th century development scheme to transform a lightly populated parcel at the confluence of two mighty rivers into a magnificent modern city to be representative of a new South still in recovery from a lost war.
Frothy though those aspirations may have been, the words “get rich quick” have always landed on listening ears.
It looked good on paper, as the historical sketch at the Rockbridge County town’s website suggests. The background information was sourced from Lynda Miller’s local history volume “One Hundred Years of Dreams.”
Glasgow’s story establishes once more that not all dreams are sweet ones and luck is always a factor.
The investors believed that Glasgow’s stellar location was its path to glory, never mind that when the plan to develop was coming together in the 1890s, the town “boasted a population of no more than 20 people.”
What Glasgow did have was the James River — a path to the sea — its major tributary the Maury, and the intersection of the Shenandoah Valley and Richmond and Alleghany railroads. The region sported an abundance of natural resources including iron ore, manganese, the makings for cement and lumber.
The basis for an industrial economy was at hand.
By the 1890s, a Rockbridge real estate boom accelerated the development of both Glasgow and nearby Buena Vista. The assumption was both localities after charter would be a part of the nation’s surge in industrial development.
Glasgow was laid out to be 3 miles long, stretching up present day Virginia 130 to Natural Bridge Station. The new town was “laid out with broad avenues, well-graded boulevards, and handsome drives.” Luxurious plank sidewalks followed many streets.
Investors from near and far including overseas hurried to be a part of the excitement. A British syndicate put up $1.2 million, a figure nearly equal to shares held by the Rockbridge Co. and individual speculators.
President of the Rockbridge Co. was Fitzhugh Lee, fresh off a term as Virginia governor. Lee, a former Confederate general, was a grandson of Revolutionary War hero Light Horse Harry Lee and nephew of Robert E. Lee. The Fitz Lees when in town lived at a Glasgow residence now known as Virginia Manor.
By 1890, the boom was on in earnest. The population had swelled to 800 and 12 industrial facilities were either operating or under construction.
The town needed something else to put it on the map, or so the thinking must have been as plans for a luxury hotel unfolded. The Rockbridge Co. promoters deemed the project a “first priority” item essential to “cater to the visiting businessmen and their families.”
Set in dominating posture on a hilltop overlooking the town, the prospective monument to Southern hospitality featured “tall towers and wide window bays, sweeping piazzas and impressive stone cut fronts and pillars.” The goal was a luxury resort that could stand with any in the state and beyond.
The glittering facility included 200 Queen Anne-style rooms, a roof garden, and a bank of operators tethered to long distance telephone lines and waiting customers.
The 1892 opening night gala for the officially named Glasgow Inn (we are told it was popularly known as the Rockbridge Hotel in recognition of its developer) was said to include visitors from across the United States and as many as a dozen foreign countries.
Here’s the tear-stained part of the saga.
The hotel had not been long open before bank officials arrived with bad news. The Reading Railroad had failed. Other railroads and the banks that depended on them were going down. The great Panic of 1893 was gathering momentum and the debtors of the Glasgow Inn were rolled right up with it.
Down went the Rockbridge Co.
A crisp slam went the doors of the lavish hotel.
The hotel’s fate was tied up in the courts for 14 years before a group put together the money to buy. The deal closed at $10,000.
Part of the neglected building was soon demolished. The remains took turns as residences, an African American school, and a barn before being torn down for good to make way for residential development.
So bound for glory Glasgow never happened. What did was one story of grit, determination, and courage after another from the stout-hearted citizenry that never left.
Catastrophic floods in 1936, 1950, 1969, 1972, 1985 and 1995 almost took the town but didn’t. After each, they dug out, dried off, and rebuilt.
Those two magnificent rivers are pretty as ever. Watch the falls below the confluence, though. They can be dangerous if not treated with utmost respect.
Kind of like the business cycle.
