WOYM: Longtime reader shares personal connection to Catawba Sanatorium history

Of the three stories that follow it may be said in advance the vignettes speak to the heart each in singular fashion.
The first came to hand in the wake of a series of writings appearing here in which the old Catawba Sanatorium played a central role. By way of introduction, the source of the memories is a friend on two levels, as an alumna of this newspaper’s staff and as a friend of the family. Frances Stebbins continues as a columnist for the Salem Times-Register.
The Catawba columns were of particular interest to her, she wrote in an email, because her father was a patient there first in 1917 and again in 1928 “when he did not recover but was actually terminally ill.”
Tuberculosis care had improved in those days, but there was no cure. For the majority of patients, a point came in which medical care amounted to simply finding ways to keep the patient comfortable as the disease took its course.
Frances Stebbins was born the year following her father’s last stay at the hospital. She never knew him. As for her mother, she died at age 59 when Frances was in college. Sometime before that, the mother shared information with her daughter that she had held close for a number of years.
During or after the last time the father was at Catawba, he came to understand the increasingly obvious, the mother related. The Depression was crushing working people across the land. He had a young family to provide for while at the same time he was suffering from a dreadful, debilitating illness that had little to no possibility of yielding.
“What my mother told me was that my father realized that she could not support a baby and a dying husband.”
As time went on, Frances discovered she had some things in common with the father she never knew, particularly a fondness for writing and devotion to Episcopalian faith, “like many in my family.”
The two of them never had a chance to talk about it. He had killed himself.
Another report in this space involved a brief sketch of the rise and fall of the old Traveltown Motel in Cloverdale. That drew the attention of a pair of readers, a couple of the many who swam, dined, and relaxed there in happier days. The old motel was a source of memories for those two readers, but for very much different reasons.
Frank Tuttle called in to say that after its long decline, Traveltown “met its demise” in the great Flood of 1985.
Although the old motel had long since transitioned from overnight lodging and dining to low rent residential use before closing for good, if there was anything left of it when the wall of Tinker Creek water rolled through that November day, the rest was swept clean by the deluge.
Take it from am awestruck rubbernecker who drove through after the waterlogged debris had been cleared for traffic, that part of Cloverdale looked like a monstrous bowling ball had just rolled a strike.
That catastrophe had other tragic memories for the caller.
“That flood was so familiar to me because my grandmother Clara Mullins drowned down in Botetourt County in Buchanan.”
The election day flood resulted in 22 Virginia fatalities, 38 more in West Virginia.
One more reader who took note of the Traveltown story recognized an account of a swimming pool accident that was bad but could have been worse. She also recognized the blog pseudonym the story was sourced from.
What happened was a swimmer got clobbered by another pool patron who had crashed on top of her after leaping from the diving board. The subsequent rescue by an alert lifeguard provided an indelible memory.
That circa 2015 pen name was “frayedknot.”
“That was my story,” wrote a surprised Velma Martin Flick. “The part about always wishing I had found out the name of my hero lifeguard that day is true. Things could have turned out so different if he had not been paying attention that day.”
All these years later, she yearns to thank her rescuer and hopes the blog post and newspaper follow-up will spark a response from the hero or somebody who knows him.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.