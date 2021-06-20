WOYM: Longtime reader shares personal connection to Catawba Sanatorium history

Of the three stories that follow it may be said in advance the vignettes speak to the heart each in singular fashion.

The first came to hand in the wake of a series of writings appearing here in which the old Catawba Sanatorium played a central role. By way of introduction, the source of the memories is a friend on two levels, as an alumna of this newspaper’s staff and as a friend of the family. Frances Stebbins continues as a columnist for the Salem Times-Register.

The Catawba columns were of particular interest to her, she wrote in an email, because her father was a patient there first in 1917 and again in 1928 “when he did not recover but was actually terminally ill.”

Tuberculosis care had improved in those days, but there was no cure. For the majority of patients, a point came in which medical care amounted to simply finding ways to keep the patient comfortable as the disease took its course.

Frances Stebbins was born the year following her father’s last stay at the hospital. She never knew him. As for her mother, she died at age 59 when Frances was in college. Sometime before that, the mother shared information with her daughter that she had held close for a number of years.