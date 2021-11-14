WOYM: Memories of ‘Graveyard Hill’ in Roanoke's Norwich neighborhood

Recently he unearthed a four-page sheaf of documents that had been left for him at the front desk of Oakey’s Church Avenue office a number of years ago. He never knew who left the papers that contained information about the old cemetery previously known as the John Henry Mitchell Cemetery and the Hickey Graveyard before it was called Norwich Cemetery.

One of the papers is a detailed handwritten map of the hill bordered by Irvin Street to the east, the railroad tracks to the north, and Roanoke Avenue to the south. The presumed outline of the cemetery is denoted by short and closely arranged vertical lines within which is marked the location of the handful of graves at the top of the hill that do have recognizable headstones.

Another page, dated Jan. 14, 2009, is a digital list of 25 known names of those buried at Norwich compiled by Glenna Garnand Garner from newspaper obituaries and death notices and published at usgwarchives.net.

The other two pages in the file Bowles shared was a narrative in exquisitely precise cursive handwriting from an unknown writer. The oral history narrative was entitled “Norwich Cemetery.”

Bowles recognized many of the names on the Garner list as families he had known growing up. Of the list of names, 18 were of children, many of whom were no more than a year or two old.

