WOYM: More clues emerge about the disassembly of the Buchanan train depot

Reporting from the unsolved mysteries desk, there are no new developments in the case of the missing Buchanan train depot.
Despair not. More details have emerged about its history between closing and its removal from its hometown to an undisclosed location.
The inquiry began when Jessie Burton, citizen of that splendid small town, came here seeking help to trace the whereabouts of the remains of the historic structure after they were hastened away by those who had handled the demolition in the mid-1980s.
The story as the questioner related it was that the depot had been meticulously disassembled and catalogued in order for it to be moved to what was then the developing Explore Park in Roanoke County.
The plan had been pitched to the town that the depot would perhaps serve as some sort of historic relic or exhibit for what was being touted at the time as a “living history” preserve.
An agreement was struck, according to current town official Harry Gleason relating what he had been told by predecessors. No depot was ever built at Explore, though. Discovering this years later, town officials had requested the materials be returned. They were informed by counterparts at Explore that no such architectural relic was on site and nothing more was known.
The mysteries desk joined the hunt this spring decades after the fact. One contribution here to the effort was the determination that the late Ren Heard had had something to do with the depot project. Heard was a Roanoke historic renovation specialist employed for a time as a builder in the early days of Explore.
From there, two new sources pick up the story. One is James Edward Eubank of Buchanan, whose first job came at age 13 working for Heard on the depot project. Eubank places the year as 1986. The second volunteer of valuable information is Lynne Victorine of Roanoke, a retired reading specialist with a long career in public education who was close to Heard.
Eubank would have never entered the current discussion had it not been for his newspaper-reading mother, who recognized descriptions of the project and prompted the son to come forth with his recollection.
“I can’t remember where I saw the job posted but I think it had something to do with my uncle, whose job was right down the hill from the old depot.”
Heard’s foreman’s name was Mark Cavadel, in Eubank’s young eyes a short and dark-complected man with the kind of savvy it took to supervise those of questionable work ethic to inventory, number, and color-code each piece of a complex structure in order to make possible reassembly.
The foreman did the most talking when a Channel 13 crew did a feature on the project. They also interviewed Eubank, who talked about an old door they’d salvaged there. Lately, he’s tried to find that interview on YouTube to no avail.
Heard, whom Eubank recalled as something of a swashbuckling type who favored an Indiana Jones-style chapeau, visited the job site about once a week. The rest of the time, Eubank understood him to be occupied with other projects back in Roanoke.
The rest of the crew was a colorful lot, all from what would seem to be challenging backgrounds of one sort or another.
“A lot of the workers were picked up by Ren and Mark in the mornings and brought down from Roanoke to work,” Eubank wrote in an email. “Bob ‘The Butcher’ and Tyrone were the ones that worked most of the summer with me. Mark Washington from Buchanan also worked with me and rounded out the crew that did the demolition and numbering of the boards and pieces for reassembly.”
Rough though they may have been, they were basically good dudes, self-appointees to look after and educate the youngest member of the crew, as the elders on job sites have always done.
Enough work was done to fill as many as four tractor-trailers, by Eubank’s recollection. For the workmen, the understanding was that once the materials were fully loaded, they were to be delivered to the Explore site off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Now that we know that never happened, we still ask where did all those door frames, window sills, joists and the rest end up?
“That’s what I want to know,” Eubank said.
Victorine is no help with that other than to theorize, but she has plenty to add to the conversation.
She and her husband developed a relationship with Heard because they attended Universalist services with him. Heard was also the church’s de facto facilities manager.
Heard, who died at age 61 in a Kentucky farm accident, was described by Victorine as a maverick with a way of doing things sometimes known only to him. He was also a man who betrayed his aristocratic upbringing in Northern Virginia horse and hunt country by his impeccable table manners.
Victorine explained his relationship to Explore.
“At the time, they were paying Ren to do maintenance and all manner of other historically accurate building,” she wrote. “Ren may have been a fly-by-night in a lot of ways, but he understood old buildings and he could re-create whatever anyone wanted in the way of a reproduction to match something else on a structure.”
Heard told her that the depot job was part of his contract with Explore but because of a dispute on the billing, he was never paid. In reaction, he told her he intended to keep the materials because somebody else would be willing to pay for them.
Heard, described as a tunnel-vison workaholic, was also in the architectural salvage business.
Both Bern Ewert, who oversaw the park’s early development, and successor Rupert Cutler have said they remembered nothing of an effort to move the depot to Explore. Ewert has since repeated himself in that regard.
Heard’s life became complicated after that. He did a turn in prison in the late 1990s. Victorine stayed in touch with him, helping him while he was locked up with some administrative details for his properties.
When he was released and moved to Kentucky to start a tree and plant nursery, she mostly lost track of him until hearing of his death.
In the end, she posited that he may have stored the depot remnants at a farm he owned in Bedford County.
As for Eubank, he was left with some vivid memories of his first job and the wise counsel of his foreman.
“My last day, Mark sat me down and told me ‘I hope this summer has been an experience for you. If anything I want you to learn one thing from this and that is to learn what not to be when you grow up.’”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.