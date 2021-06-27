WOYM: More clues emerge about the disassembly of the Buchanan train depot

Reporting from the unsolved mysteries desk, there are no new developments in the case of the missing Buchanan train depot.

Despair not. More details have emerged about its history between closing and its removal from its hometown to an undisclosed location.

The inquiry began when Jessie Burton, citizen of that splendid small town, came here seeking help to trace the whereabouts of the remains of the historic structure after they were hastened away by those who had handled the demolition in the mid-1980s.

The story as the questioner related it was that the depot had been meticulously disassembled and catalogued in order for it to be moved to what was then the developing Explore Park in Roanoke County.

The plan had been pitched to the town that the depot would perhaps serve as some sort of historic relic or exhibit for what was being touted at the time as a “living history” preserve.

An agreement was struck, according to current town official Harry Gleason relating what he had been told by predecessors. No depot was ever built at Explore, though. Discovering this years later, town officials had requested the materials be returned. They were informed by counterparts at Explore that no such architectural relic was on site and nothing more was known.