WOYM: More tales of Mill Mountain Zoo's early caretakers

“Mosaic” is a cliché often applied to the craft of storytelling, the correspondence between the two, roughly speaking, said to be elements of a tale fitting together to form a fluid narrative in similar manner to the tiles of a mosaic joining harmoniously to fashion a pleasing picture.

No claims for the product of this space involve art. However, mosaic, the tile sort, has been a previously investigated topic here. Too, stories that have had missing pieces have often been filled in and enhanced by information that became available later.

So it is with a recent column about the early stewardship of Mill Mountain park and zoo and those who served as caretakers.

The new information often mirrors details from the initial account about the Bertha Nolen family, who lived in a house at the park for a time in the 1950s. Ben Bryant called in later with fresh details of the same era as told from the 360-degree panorama of Mill Mountain memories.

The main message he conveyed with his phone call was that the Nolens weren’t the only ones cleaning up after prairie dogs and bears at the zoo or fielding complaints about the cost of cotton candy at the concession stand.

“My father, also named Ben Bryant, worked for the city of Roanoke at the park and we lived there until we moved to Southeast so they wouldn’t have to drive me to school off the mountain.”

His early recollections of the zoo and mountain were those of a small child. So were those of Gloria Tolbert, whose father, Bertha M. Nolen, was caretaker and head of the family featured in the previous column.

The younger Ben Bryant and Tolbert did not know each other or of their respective families although both individuals are in their 70s and their fathers longtime city employees. Another link unknown to either was that the Nolens succeeded the Bryants as resident caretakers housed in the old farmhouse on the path to the zoo.

Probably because they were small children at the time, neither could remember exact dates, but piecing together information from old city directories, we may be more specific.

In 1952, the year the zoo opened, the Bryant address was listed simply as Mill Mountain and the head of household’s occupation was listed as “park hlpr City Park & Recreation Dept” with no plural or additional punctuation included.

As for the Nolens, they were at 2103 Brookside Lane S.E. (as per the exact listing) as they were the following year. The 1954 directory lists the Nolens at Mill Mountain for the first time. The Bryants were at 1030 Penmar Ave. S.E.

“We were on Mill Mountain until my parents left there to work at Jackson Park where Buena Vista is,” Bryant Jr. said, referring to the old mansion, now city property. “The reason they did was they didn’t want to drive up and down the mountain to take me to school.”

With the Nolens in the old residence, the elder Bryant continued to help with the zoo — feeding the animals and such — for several years before moving on to other duties with the city. The city payroll came to be something of a family tradition. After working other jobs including being a professional musician, the younger Bryant went on to toil for the city for the rest of his career, part of it like his father with the parks department.

“Both my parents worked at the zoo when we were up there. My mother worked concessions at the gate when people were complaining because it cost them 10 cents or a nickel to come in the place.”

Over the long history of the zoo, there have been numerous instances of escaped wildlife and other misadventures. One that remains vivid to Bryant was an episode that happened after his family had moved. The incident involved one of the zookeepers who was attacked while feeding the bears and was obliged to shoot the renegade with a .22-caliber pistol.

“The man almost bled to death.”

True, as confirmed by Gloria Tolbert.

“That was my cousin Warren Pate. It bit him on the calf. He called my father for help when it happened.”

Both Bryant and Tolbert worked at the zoo summers. She eventually ended up with a husband in the deal, he being a fellow employee. Bryant’s recollections of city employ spanned many years.

“I’m the third generation of my family — really fourth — to work for the city. That’s our heritage, my history.”

As for Tolbert, she remembers feeding one of the four bears donated to the zoo as cubs.

“I had to feed them with a baby bottle,” she said.

More than likely it was one of them later involved with the unfortunate assault on her relative the caretaker.

In any event, any discussion of the mountain or zoo is inevitably joined by additional voices.

One of them, Pete Minnix of Hardy, added to the library of stories about zoo captives making daring escapes. The story goes that before he was born in the early 1950s, his parents had brought a pet monkey back from a Florida vacation. Once tired of being foster parents to a monkey, they donated the beast to the zoo.

Coincidentally, the monkey later became star of one of those previously mentioned mammalian jailbreaks.

“As I tell everybody after I was born my parents said they should have kept the monkey.”

The Mill Mountain caretaker in residence was not the only one for city parks, as Fred Umberger wrote in to say, recalling there had been another at Fishburn Park.

“I knew his son, Chuck Blackwell, in school. I even visited in the house one time, but I don’t have any strong memories of what it was like.”

Consider that a narrative mosaic still a few tiles short of completion.

