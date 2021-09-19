WOYM: Moving a 4-story hotel 4 miles to a natural spring in Craig County did not make a splash

The restaurateur and barkeep operated Crow’s Tavern, located at a choice spot on the road between Old Sweet Spring and White Sulphur Springs in present-day West Virginia. Crow’s visitors included Daniel Webster, Henry Clay, Martin Van Buren, John C. Calhoun, Thomas Hart Benton and James Buchanan.

One of the many attractions of Crow’s hospitality for politicians, the gentry, and regular folks was a refreshing beverage said to be invented in house by the tavern-keeper himself: the mint julep.

To be sure, the claim is controversial, bitter reaction sure to come from Kentucky, Alabama, and other julep-sipping locales. The rage of the bluegrassers is obvious given that Crow’s recipe called for cognac, port and rum instead of the traditional bourbon splashed over the ice and mint.

It is unclear whether juleps of any description are served before breakfast in either Kentucky or Alabama as they were at Crow’s. The practice was so well-known that out-of-town sportsmen stopped by the tavern early on the way to the hunt.

It was said that one such visitor arrived alone. The caller was a thirsty Millard Fillmore. Crow was later asked if he had been surprised to open his door before dawn to find the president of the United States on a solo mission (there was no Secret Service in those days) to buy a julep.

“Certainly not,” came the reply. “Who would want to ride that far with Millard Fillmore?”

